Fall enrollment numbers, the current year’s budget and the continuing effects of COVID are among the items the East Carolina University Board of Trustees will discuss during two days of meetings beginning today.
Six committees of the board will meet beginning at 9 a.m. in the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms.
The session is considered a remote meeting because while nine trustees are expected to be on campus, four are participating remotely.
The university also isn’t allowing members of the public or ECU employees and students to attend the meetings because the state is limiting indoor gatherings to 25 or fewer individuals.
The meeting will be live streamed. The link can be found on the schedules available at www.ecu.edu/bot.
Today’s session will begin with a 9 a.m. meeting of the Audit, Enterprise Risk Management and Ethics committee. Staff will report on the university’s internal audit for the fiscal year ending June 30. There also will be an update on the university’s efforts to comply with changes to Title IX regulations governing responses to sexual assault, harassment and domestic violence.
University Affairs will meet at 10 a.m. and receive a presentation on the preliminary data on fall 2020 enrollment.
There also will be a presentation on how the university plans to recruit new students for fall 2021 given the limitations created by COVID-19 on travel and gatherings.
Staff has set a goal of increasing new freshmen enrollment by 2 percent for fall 2021 and transfers by 1 percent.
The Advocacy Ad Hoc committee meets at 11:15 a.m. and will report on its representatives to the General Assembly, UNC Board of Governors and university groups.
Athletics and Advancement will meet at 1 p.m. and a review on building names along with updates on the athletics program.
Finance and Facilities is meeting at 2 p.m. Along with a report on the university’s comprehensive budget, the committee will receive reports on plans for future building renovation projects and a campus safety update. The parking and transportation division also will discuss its plans to implement a license plate recognition system that will make it easier to identify illegally parked vehicles.
The day will end at 3 p.m. when the Health Sciences committee receives a report on the division’s research and community outreach activities related to COVID-19.
The committee also will receive an update from the College of Nursing, including remarks from a nursing student.
The full board will meet beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday in the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms to take formal action on any items that come out of the committee meetings.
Football coach Mike Houston also is scheduled to give a report on the football program.
At 1 p.m. members of the chancellor’s search committee will meet in the ballrooms.
The chancellor’s search was put on hold in March because of the impact of COVID-19.
At the time, the deadline for candidates to submit applications had passed but Vern Davenport, chairman of the Board of Trustees and search committee, said the candidate pool was not full and the committee was continuing to actively recruit candidates.
Fifty nominations and 60 full applications for the position had been submitted in March.