After having a record number of freshmen applicants last year, ECU has seen a decline in applications this fall. But the university is expecting to see that trend reversed before the end of this month.
For the second year, East Carolina University is among dozens of schools across the state that are inviting students to apply for free. Through Oct. 30, students applying for admission through the College Foundation of North Carolina’s website (cfnc.org) are not required to pay ECU’s $75 application fee.
Stephanie Whaley, assistant vice chancellor and director for admissions, said last year’s College Application Week brought in more than 6,000 applications in five days. That number, which was about three times as many as the university had expected, represented more than a quarter of the 22,638 freshmen applications ECU received last year.
With this year’s CFNC emphasis being extended to two weeks, Whaley said ECU is hoping for as many as 8,000 applications. That would provide a significant boost in a year in which the university has received only about 2,600 applications by mid-October.
“Many families that are researching colleges have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and we’ve heard that from a lot of prospective students,” Whaley said. “That $75 application fee, this year more than ever, is a barrier to some families.”
The university is waiving application fees for transfer students during the same two-week period.
About 900 freshmen applications arrived Oct. 19, the first day free applications were accepted. One of those was from Ayden-Grifton High School senior Alphonso Boyd, who completed his ECU application ahead of ones from North Carolina State University, Wake Forest, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and UNC Chapel Hill, none of which offer free applications.
Boyd, who is interested in ECU’s biomedical engineering program, did not participate in the Oct. 18 virtual open house before submitting his application.
Whaley said the online event initially drew about 600 participants, compared with about 1,200 students who came to campus for open house last fall. (Prospective students may still register for access to event videos at admissions.ecu.edu/visit/open-house.)
“Our virtual events are not as well attended as our in-person events,” Whaley said, adding that college fairs and high school events that admissions counselors generally attend each fall have all been held online this year. “We’re seeing about 25 to 50 percent of the attendance we saw last fall at those same events when they were in person.
“It has certainly been a challenge to try to recruit students virtually,” she said. “We are hopeful that we get back to more face-to-face recruitment. We really miss seeing the students in their high schools and their community colleges.”
Whaley said admissions departments are seeing evidence that prospective students, including many whose high school classes are virtual, are weary of online presentations.
Last month, the university reopened for in-person tours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Groups are limited to nine or fewer, and participants, who spend much of the tour outside, are required to wear face coverings.
Still, Gianna Esposito of Little River, S.C., was happy to get to come to ECU on Wednesday afternoon. No campus tours were offered earlier this year when her family traveled to the University of Tennessee.
“I’m a full-virtual (high school) student, so it’s nice to get out of the house and see another state,” she said. “I liked it (ECU) already and I got accepted, so really the last step was coming to see it.”
Nya Peoples of Kinston has been on campus many times before. Both her mother and her sister are ECU graduates.
For Pamela Peoples, it was hard to see her younger daughter miss out on the kind of visiting experience that she had.
“We’ve done the virtual, but I wanted her to have the exposure of what I had in 1983 when I walked this campus and I sat in the front and I knew this was home,” Peoples said as mother and daughter joined a small-group tour on Wednesday.
“Everything else has been virtual,” she said. “To me it’s disappointing because you don’t get to ask questions and meet people.”
These days, many of the questions students and their parents are asking are related to the pandemic. They want to know if ECU, which moved classes online after a COVID-19 outbreak on campus this fall, expects things to be different in the fall of 2021.
“When we’re talking about the fall semester, we talk with families about what it’s like on campus without COVID-19,” Whaley said. “But we also talk with them about what the restrictions are and the safety protocols are that we’ve put in place.
“Families understand we don’t have all the answers right now,” she said. “But they just want to know we have a plan.”
Esposito, who plans to pursue nursing, said the virus will not be the determining factor in where she chooses to attend college.
“I like the university, so the problem with closing down and being virtual, it’s not going to change my decision,” she said. “It’s kind of like my high school I love. I do virtual, but I wouldn’t go to a different high school.”
Boyd is aiming to fill out more than half a dozen more college applications by the first week of November. He said many of his classmates have already started applying as well.
“(We) are actually excited to go to college; we can’t wait,” he said. “I think by the time I get to college we’ll actually have a normal college experience.”