East Carolina University’s newest graduates will be an engine for change in a world already altered by a global pandemic, speakers at Friday’s commencement ceremony said.
More than 2,000 graduates were celebrated during the virtual 112th fall commencement ceremony.
“I know that there is no substitute for a commencement celebration in person on our beautiful campus,” said Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said. “We recognize that this ceremony is just another example of how COVID-19 has disrupted every aspect of our lives. Despite these unusual and challenging times, this is still one of the most important days of your lives, it is still an important day in the life of this university, and it is still a great day to be a Pirate.”
Dejah Smith, clad in her gown and mortarboard, participated in the virtual ceremony with her parents Scott and Gee Smith, brother Christopher and the family’s dog and cat, in their Charlotte living room.
“Watching her develop as a leader and seeing her focus — her honing in on becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon in the future. Just seeing her really shine and start developing the skills she needs to succeed has been amazing,” Scott Smith said.
Dejah Smith, who earned a bachelor’s of science in biology and bachelor’s of art in anthropology, said she enjoyed the virtual ceremony.
“I know it’s not our traditional ceremony, but the way they put it together, ECU faculty and staff did a really great job to make sure that all colleges were represented and all the doctoral students were recognized. I thought it was really good,” she said.
She also discovered an upside to a virtual ceremony. Her brother videoed her turning her tassel but she quickly realized she had the tassel on the wrong side. They quickly rewound the video and did it again.
“That’s a plus of having a virtual graduation because you can make edits to anything you may have done wrong the first time,” she said. “It was hilarious.”
Dejah Smith plans to spend the next several months studying for medical school entrance exams and begin applying to schools in the spring.
Scott Smith while the family didn’t get the experience of a large ceremony, it will happen when his daughter graduates from medical school.
Tucker Robbins, 2020-21 student body president, said students deserve credit for adapting to unusual circumstances.
“This pandemic has taught you how to overcome adversity. It has taught you the power of flexibility and the tenacity of determination. … You are a living example of what being an East Carolina Pirate is all about,” he said.
Faculty Senate Chairwoman Purificación Martínez said the graduates not only completed their degrees during a pandemic that resulted in online classes and compressed block scheduling, but they witness and participated in renewed efforts to achieve social justice.
“Not only have you overcome these once-in-a-lifetime challenges, you have flourished. Well done. I did not expect less of a true Pirate,” she said.
Commencement speaker Christopher Chung, chief executive officer of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, said Friday’s graduating class would make his job, selling the state as an ideal place to do business, easier.
“This job is easy because of the impact that East Carolina University has on our state, and this job is about to get even easier because of what people like you, this year’s graduating class, are getting ready to do as you take this next step of your life,” Chung said.
ECU is an economic engine that injects energy into the region, creating an atmosphere where companies can build and grow, Chunt said. The university produces talented graduates that companies need to become successful.
“You are among the earliest pioneers to graduate into a new world transformed by this pandemic,” he said. “You are at the vanguard of a post-pandemic world, which gives you tremendous opportunity to make your mark on this new reality we live in.”
Chung said these are difficult times with plenty of uncertainty but the knowledge ECU graduates gained has prepared them for those challenges.
“You will give no quarter to any roadblocks you may encounter along the way,” Chung said. “I’m confident that beginning today, you will sail forth crafting your own tales of victory draped in purple and gold.”