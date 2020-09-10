When people hear NASA, their first thought might be of space or astronauts. However, NASA’s mission directorates cover a range of fields that include aeronautics research, human exploration and operations, science and space technology.
To support NASA’s missions and build a diverse STEM workforce, the North Carolina Space Grant creates opportunities for students, educators and the public to conduct research and become involved in STEM. One of these opportunities is the annual North Carolina Space Grant Undergraduate Research Scholarship. This year, East Carolina University’s Olivia Sessoms, a senior Honors College student majoring in engineering with an environmental concentration, was selected as one of 14 undergraduate scholarship recipients from across the state.
“After learning about the amazing opportunities offered through the NC Space Grant — including competitions, scholarships and NASA internships — I decided to apply,” Sessoms said. “I was especially enthusiastic as I plan to attend graduate school; so this grant not only provides me the opportunity to fund my research, but also the ability to collaborate with NASA centers, facilities, industry partners and mentorship networks, making me a more competitive graduate school candidate.”
The merit scholarships provide $8,000 per student for faculty-supervised research over a 12-month period. Scholarships are awarded to students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in a science, engineering, technology or mathematics discipline and do not have to have an aerospace or aviation concentration.
“Though one day it would be interesting to go to space, as an environmental/civil engineering student, I plan to work more on and within the surface of the Earth. After pursuing a research-based master’s degree, I plan to work in industry at an engineering consulting firm. My interests are at the intersection of mechanics, design, and environmental science/sustainability,” Sessoms said.
Her research involves computational modeling of nitrogen species transport in unsaturated soils using specialized software. According to EPA-supported research, nitrogen pollution has a negative impact on human health and environmental quality.
“Developing a robust model of nitrogen species transport in variably saturated soil would allow for the extrapolation of results to different sites and would save money and time by decreasing reliance on a large amount of experimental measurements,” she said. “One of the greatest benefits of this model is once the framework is created, parameters can be easily changed so the model fits different scenarios.”
Dr. Ali Vahdati, Sessoms’ research advisor, encouraged her to attend an informational meeting about the scholarship hosted at ECU. She has been working in Vahdati’s lab, and he expects her research to contribute to a project he has with Dr. Randall Etheridge in the Department of Engineering on managing contamination caused by waterfowl in Lake Mattamuskeet.
Sessoms said she still has a lot to learn about her own research project and ways to become a better researcher. She plans to finish developing her model, running predictive simulations and writing a journal manuscript about the results. She will also present preliminary results at the fall State of North Carolina Undergraduate Research and Creativity Symposium and more developed results at the spring 2021 NC Space Symposium.
Sessoms encouraged other undergraduate students to apply and said she can answer questions about the process.
“I would recommend that students attend any informational meetings the NC Space Grant holds and work with your research advisor when writing your grant proposal,” Sessoms said. “There are many faculty members on campus who might be on the committee to review applications, or at least have experience writing grant proposals, so having outside input on the structure of your proposal is extremely helpful.”
ECU ranks high on college guide lists
ECU ranked in the top 15% of schools picked as a Best Bang for the Buck in the Southeast in Washington Monthly’s 2020 College Guide released Aug. 31. And for the third year in a row, ECU is included on the magazine’s honor roll for Best Colleges for Student Voting.
ECU ranked 42nd out of 278 schools for Best Bang for the Buck in the Southeast. ECU is in the top 22% of 51 North Carolina schools listed in the section. Institutions identified as Best Bang for the Buck colleges help non-wealthy students obtain marketable degrees at affordable prices, the magazine said.
A total of 157 schools including ECU were listed as Best Colleges for Student Voting described as “the schools doing the most to turn students into citizens.” To make the list, institutions met multiple criteria including submitting an ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge action plan in 2018 and 2020, signing up to receive National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement data about campus registration and turnout rates, and making the data available to the public. “They have, in short, shown a repeated commitment to increasing student voting and have been transparent about the results,” according to the magazine.
In other highlights, ECU was listed 8th for social work on the ranking of Colleges Where Majors Popular with Black Students Pay Well. ECU’s School of Social Work was recognized with 32.2% of recent program graduates who are Black, and median first-year earnings for all program graduates of $31,400.
Washington Monthly ranks four-year schools (national universities, liberal arts colleges, baccalaureate colleges, and master’s universities) based on contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and providing opportunities for public service.
Of 389 national universities ranked, ECU was 106th (top 27%). ECU also was at 106th in the service category, 243rd for research, and 100th for social mobility. ECU was one of 13 universities in North Carolina ranked among national universities.
The methodology for the rankings weighted each equally, meaning that top-ranked colleges needed to be excellent across the full breadth of the three measures, rather than excelling in just one, according to the magazine.