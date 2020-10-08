ECU will not change student housing rates when students return to a 15-week spring semester on Jan. 19, the Board of Trustees decided Wednesday.
East Carolina University’s governing board took no action on a request to alter rates even though students who return to campus will be living one person to a dorm room to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Administrators asked to charge $300 more than a traditional double occupancy room but $500 less than the traditional fee for a single room. Rates vary among the residence halls.
Earlier in the day, Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson announced how the spring semester would be structured in terms of classes, testing for the coronavirus and quarantining students with confirmed cases of the virus.
Classes will begin on Jan. 19 and finish on April 27 with no spring break, he said.
After initiating a schedule that included two eight-week blocks in the fall, administrators have opted to return a 15-week semester in the spring, Mitchelson said. In-person, hybrid and online classes will be offered.
“I think what we learned in the fall is that there is a preference by the majority of students and faculty to proceed with 15-weeks,” Mitchelson said.
Mitchelson said two major themes in the planning for the spring semester will be reduced density and choice. Density in the residence halls has been reduced to singles only and classroom density has been reduced to 30 percent, Mitchelson said.
Student housing expects a $14 million deficit due to the pandemic, said Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Virginia Hardy. Under the proposed $300 increase, housing fees would generated between $5.4 million to $5.8 million.
The university expects to house 1,800 students on campus in the spring but has the capacity to house 2,584 students individually, minus rooms being set aside for isolation and quarantine.
Trustee May Ray Joyner Jr. said he would vote against the rate change request because the staff didn’t seek student input or go before a trustee committee for review.
“Since we didn’t use the normal protocol I feel like if we vote for this time it will happen every time,” Joyner said. He asked who authorized going ahead with the proposal without going through the normal process and if any trustees were involved in the decision-making.
“Let’s label it a chancellor’s call,” Mitchelson said. “I have no problem taking responsibility for moving it forward. It seemed quite reasonable to us given the time frame.”
When the university transitioned to online-only classes and ordered most students to return home, those who remained on campus signed a housing contract addendum that stated spring housing costs would change.
Students were notified about the change but weren’t given a rationale, and the Student Government Association wasn’t given a chance to review it and adopt a resolution before it was presented to the trustees on Oct. 1, said Tucker Robbins, SGA president and trustee board member.
Trustee Jason Poole said students were facing a lot of stress when classes moved online.
“I worry about the people living on campus for all four years of their education because they don’t have a lot of other options,” Poole said. He wondered if students on work-study would receive enough hours to cover the increased costs.
There also was concern that higher housing costs would cause more students to move off campus. Joyner asked what other actions are in place to reduce the deficit.
Hardy said over an extended period there will be programming reductions, delays in some renovations, reduced travel and other operational changes.
When board chairman Vern Davenport asked if the trustees wanted to take any action, the members stayed silent. Davenport said the rates would not be changed.
He ended the meeting offering administrators direction on bringing forth future proposals.
“I would like to end the meeting with, I guess, the little bit of frustration exhibited by the board of trustees, he said. “We do have committee structures and processes for a reason. We expect to be engaged in these things when appropriate.”
The trustees did unanimously approve a fourth meal plan that will be implemented in the spring to help students living in the Central and West End residence halls have more dining options. It’s priced as the other plans, Hardy said.
The trustees also unanimously approved a housing and dining plan for students who have to remain on campus during the six-week winter break. Housing will cost $450 and the dining plan will be $100.
Officials also reported that 400 beds are being set aside on campus for isolation and quarantine if needed in the spring.
“I think that was one of the lessons we learned, that we really needed to provide on-campus isolation and quarantine in large quantities so we could manage our way through any surge,” Mitchelson said during an earlier news conference.