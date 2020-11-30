East Carolina University’s interim chancellor announced on Monday he is retiring in June.
Ron Mitchelson made the announcement in a letter addressed to the ECU community.
“I plan to retire at the end of June,” Mitchelson said. “After the naming of our new chancellor I will help with the transition, teach another intro to geography class this spring and move into retirement."
Mitchelson was serving as the university’s provost and senior vice chancellor of academic affairs when he was appointed to the interim chancellor’s position on Sept. 30, 2019.
His appointment came when the previous interim chancellor, Dan Gerlach, stepped down after photographs and video were released showing him drinking downtown and later driving.
Gerlach was appointed after Chancellor Cecil Staton resigned.
ECU’s Board of Trustees submitted a list of candidates for the chancellor’s position to UNC System President Peter Hans in early November. Hans is expected to review the list, meet with the candidates and pass his recommendation on to the UNC Board of Governors for final approval.
Chairman of the Board of Trustees Vern Davenport said he hopes the new chancellor will be announced at the beginning of the new year.
“Serving East Carolina University as interim chancellor is a humbling experience,” Mitchelson said. “A pandemic was not in the picture when I accepted the position more than a year ago, and I am grateful for the help and support I have received from Pirate Nation during these difficult months.
“The mission of ECU to serve this region is what brought me here more than 20 years ago, and I could have never dreamed that I would finish my career leading this great university,” Mitchelson said.
Mitchelson joined ECU in 1999, serving as a professor and chairman of the Department of Geography. He was appointed provost in 2015.
Before coming to Greenville, he held faculty and administrative positions at the University of Georgia and at Morehead State University in Kentucky.
Mitchelson said he is happy he will be able to devote more time to his family, who have been crucial to his success. Mitchelson and his wife, Sarah, have no set plans once his retirement begins, an ECU spokeswoman said.
“As we move forward, remember to be good to one another. No matter where the future takes me, I will always be a Pirate,” he said.