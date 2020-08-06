Phase 1 of the Pitt County Community Prevention and COVID-19 Testing Study, or Pitt County ComPACT Study, is now under way, and project leaders are seeking participants in Pitt County.
The project — led by a team of East Carolina University public health experts — is part of a statewide partnership that will explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on North Carolina. Based in ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and the College of Nursing, the researchers join others from UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University and the N.C. Division of Public Health.
Pitt County residents are encouraged to visit compactstudy.ecu.edu to learn more and participate in the survey. Participants must be 18 years or older and must have lived in Pitt County since March 1, or longer.
Phase 1 of the study includes a public survey that takes about 20 minutes to complete. After completing the survey, participants can provide contact information if they want to be part of a follow-up study and also be entered into a drawing for one of 10 $100 gift cards.
“We want survey participants to represent the diversity of residents in Pitt County,” said Dr. Aaron Kipp, principal investigator and assistant professor in the ECU Department of Public Health. “This includes racial and ethnic minorities as well as residents with different income and education levels. We also want to hear from those within and outside of the Greenville area. By having participation from different types of people who live in Pitt County, we better understand how COVID-19 is impacting everyone in the county.”
The survey is also available in Spanish.
Phase 2 of the ComPACT study will involve randomly selecting participants from Phase 1 who provided their contact information for follow-up. The team’s goal is to select about 375 participants who represent the diversity of Pitt County residents.
Phase 2 participants will be studied for nine months, completing short surveys every two weeks, providing a simple nasal swab every two weeks and having a small amount of blood drawn every month (about one teaspoon).
This process will allow researchers to learn about COVID-19 occurrence over time, including throughout the 2020–21 flu season. Results from testing will be communicated to the participant, while those with active positive tests will be notified for follow-up with health care providers. The Pitt County Health Department will also be notified of positive results.
The project is being led by Kipp, along with other faculty in the public health, pediatrics and nursing. Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail and Deputy Director/Public Information Officer Amy Hattem round out the Pitt County team. For more information about the survey, visit compactstudy.ecu.edu or call 744-4033.
ECU Alumni Association welcomes new board members
The ECU Alumni Association approved five new members to join its board of directors. The elected members serve three-year terms that will end in 2023.
The new members are Gregory Hedgepeth, Eric Rivenbark, Jamie Lee Deaver, John Archibald and Shawn White. The board operates to provide strategic direction, resources and professional expertise to carry out the university’s alumni engagement objectives.
“I’m pleased and honored to welcome these new members to the ECU Alumni Association board. Their varied backgrounds and viewpoints will be invaluable additions to our efforts to connect all members of the ECU family with the university,” said Scott Francis, associate vice chancellor for alumni relations.
Hedgepeth, ’08 ’12, studied economics and computer science and is now the communications director for the Institute for Emerging Issues at N.C. State University. He previously worked in student affairs at ECU and helped develop the African American Male Mentoring Program (AAMMP) through the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center.
Rivenbark, ’97 ’99, is a College of Business graduate and the senior director of development at Coastal Carolina University. While at ECU, Rivenbark was president of the Student Government Association, an experience that still serves him to this day, he said.
Deaver, ’06, studied communications and is the learning and development manager at Beacon Hill, a staffing firm based in Boston. She is also the founder and executive chair of the Paint it Pink Gala, a breast cancer fundraising event in honor of her college roommate.
Archibald, ’76, is a retired pharmaceutical account director for Commex Consulting. He remains active in his church and ECU, and established a scholarship in the College of Health and Human Performance for first-generation students. Archibald is a graduate of the college.
White, ’04, studied communications at ECU and is a Pirate Club donor. He works in the software industry for Pindrop Systems, a voice authentication and fraud detection service company.
Peralta appointed director of interdisciplinary doctoral program
Ariane Peralta, assistant professor in ECU’s Department of Biology, has been appointed director of the Interdisciplinary Doctoral Program in Biology, Biomedicine and Chemistry (IDPBBC) housed in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences. The IDPBBC previously was known as the Interdisciplinary Doctoral Program in Biological Sciences.
As director, Peralta’s duties include recruitment and admissions to the program, and oversight of institutional funding for student stipends, health insurance, tuition remissions, progress toward the degree, and professional development. She will serve as liaison to departments, Harriot College, the Brody School of Medicine and the Graduate School. In addition, she will oversee the program’s admissions committee, doctoral degree steering committee and other ad-hoc committees.
“Her focus on student engagement, as well as her commitment to increasing diversity and inclusion, will serve the program well, and I look forward to welcoming Dr. Peralta into this leadership position,” said Dr. Allison S. Danell, dean of Harriot College.
“I have great enthusiasm and energy for working with and supporting different faculty and student groups representing the IDPBBC concentrations of biology, biomedicine and chemistry, and bringing them together,” Peralta said. “As director, I will build a culture of anti-racism to support a community that reflects the diversity of STEM undergraduates.”
Peralta received her doctoral degree in ecology, evolution and conservation biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2011. Her research focuses on how land use change influences microbial community structure and function.
This summer, she is participating in a new research program in microbial sciences for undergraduate minorities in science.
Peralta is a member of the Ecological Society of America and the American Society for Microbiology. In 2019, she received a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development Award. This month, Peralta will advance in rank to associate professor of biology.