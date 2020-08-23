East Carolina University will move undergraduate courses online for the remainder of the fall semester, beginning Wednesday, Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson announced Sunday.
Undergraduate classes are suspended Monday and Tuesday while students and faculty adjust to the change in the semester schedule, according to a news release issued Sunday by the university.
Professional and graduate courses will continue as they are currently operating. Students in experiential learning courses will continue as scheduled.
During the summer, ECU officials have continuously monitored the number of positive cases and rate of infection among students and prepared for the return of students to campus. Fall classes began at ECU on Monday, Aug. 10.
“This decision to move online for the fall semester was not made lightly,” said Mitchelson. “We are appreciative of the ongoing support and approval of our plan to move forward by UNC System President Peter Hans and public health experts. We believe this decision is best for the well-being of our entire campus community.”
Mitchelson added: “As I have said during the planning for the Return of Pirate Nation, I believe that we achieve our mission — student and regional success — at much higher levels when we can operate in person and with face-to-face engagement. However, ECU is a nationally recognized leader in distance education making us well positioned to make this shift.”
University residence halls will begin move-out this week with the conclusion on Aug. 30. The university will work with international students, student athletes and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus.
The university will offer prorated refunds for students for campus housing and dining. Students will receive detailed information regarding this process in messages to their email accounts.
Also, the deadline for withdrawal from academic courses without financial penalty for all courses offered in the first 8-week block will be extended until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Withdrawal without financial penalty from 15-week courses remains Sept. 4.
At this time there is no alteration to the existing athletic calendars beyond those already established and announced.
“Quite clearly this is a difficult time for all of Pirate Nation,” Mitchelson said. “No Pirate can feel good about the sequence of events that we have coped with since March. If ever there was a time for Pirate Nation to come together and to support one another, it is now. If ever there was a time for us to care for one another, it is now. If ever there was a time for Pirates to be compassionate, it is right now.”
Cases rise
The number of reported COVID-19 cases at ECU hit at least 70 last week when six new clusters were identified around campus.
An alert from the university issued at 4 p.m. Saturday reported five new clusters of five or more cases had been identified in residence halls, and one had been identified at a sorority house.
There are currently five positive cases associated with Garrett Hall, the alert said, five in Fletcher, six in Fleming, seven in Tyler and 10 in Greene Hall. Five positives cases were identified at Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, the alert said.
On Monday, the university announced that a cluster had been identified at Gateway Residence Hall. The number of cases was not reported, but the county health director said later in the week that it numbered in the teens.
On Thursday, a cluster of seven positive cases was reported at Clement Hall and 10 football players tested positive for the virus. The football team also saw an outbreak of 23 in July.
The health director also said on Wednesday that multiple cases had been confirmed at at least two sororities, although at that time they could not be classified as clusters.
All told, that means at least 68 students have tested positive since Monday. ECU reported 31 students tested positive the week of Aug. 9 and 29 tested positive the week of Aug. 2. Class resumed Aug. 10.
Both UNC Chapel Hill and NC State moved all classes online for undergraduates. Many students are leaving those campuses.
Pitt cases, death
Pitt County also has seen a record number of new cases for the last two days, and a 15th death has been reported.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 79 new cases of the virus in Pitt County, and 89 were reported on Friday. The previous one-day high for new cases was 63, on Aug. 8 and July 24.
Fifty four cases were reported on Thursday, and eight were reported on Wednesday.
A Pitt resident died from the virus on Friday, DHHS reported on Saturday. Details on individual deaths are not reported.
Three people between 50-64 have now died, three between 65-74, and nine were 75 or older. Ten were men, and five were women.
ECU and the Pitt County Health Department are working to identify anyone who may have come into close contact with students who tested positive.
A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering.
Those identified will be notified directly and provided with further guidance, the alert said..
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or Student Health Services, (252) 328-6841, the alert said.