The East Carolina College of Nursing celebrates 60 years of educating Pirate nurses this fall. The ECU nursing community marked the occasion with a virtual homecoming and 60th anniversary celebration that ended with a coast-to-coast toast from Dean Sylvia Brown on Oct. 16.
The event capped weeks of virtual reunions where alumni from the college reconnected via Microsoft Teams and shared favorite memories of their time at the college. The 60th anniversary celebration was initially planned to be an in-person event but was transformed into a virtual event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event debuted on YouTube and included commentary from alumni and longtime faculty reflecting on their time at the College of Nursing.
“Although it has been a very tumultuous year to say the least, knowing that we have so many Pirate nurses working hard across our state and our nation and globally — this really encourages me,” said Brown, who has been dean of the college since 2009. “They are working at patient bedsides, in leadership positions in health care and also studying the ways that we can improve how we care for patients, each other and ourselves. All of that gives me a great deal of hope for a brighter future.”
The four-year nursing program at what was then East Carolina College was approved in 1959, with the first class of nursing students enrolled in 1960. Since that time, the college has celebrated numerous milestones including the addition of multiple graduate degree options, countless accolades and four designations as a Center of Excellence for Nursing Education.
Formerly the School of Nursing, it joined ECU’s Division of Health Sciences in 1987 and received official designation as a college in 2007. In addition to the establishment of the school’s master’s program in 1977 and two doctoral programs — the Ph.D. program in 2002 and the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program in 2013 — the college has grown to become the state’s largest university producer of newly-licensed nurses in the state of North Carolina.
“I’m very proud of the new programs that we’ve started and how well they’re doing,” said Dr. Phyllis Horns, who served as dean of the school and college from 1990-2009. “They’re all quality programs and they are all well-enrolled and they’re serving a great need for our community, our state and our nation.”
“There are growth opportunities for us in the College of Nursing. I think our focus has always been on meeting the needs of the region,” Brown said. “Most recently, we added the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner option because we know there’s such a need for mental health providers in our area and really nationally. I hope that we will continue to focus on meeting the health care needs of rural areas and underserved areas, not only locally, but also globally.”
The college’s homecoming and anniversary celebration week began with the short film premiere of “What Would Florence Say?” The film is a historically inspired exploration of how founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale would counsel today’s working nurses as they care for patients during a global pandemic. The film was created by nursing faculty member Dr. Melissa Beck. Beck has played Nightingale for nursing-based educational events for nearly 10 years and collaborated with ECU nursing alumna, UNC-Wilmington faculty member and Florence Nightingale historian Dr. April Matthias, as well as Beck’s daughter, Anna Howell, and others to make the short film.
“I already knew from reading her letters (how she would have written to today’s nurses),” Beck said. “I used words that she used in her letters. I had to go back and re-read a lot of her letters to find the words that I was looking for because I wanted to stay true to Florence Nightingale. I had to rely on Matthias’ expertise to sift through the things that a lot of people get wrong on the internet. I had to make sure it was true.”
Alumni and friends of the college across the nation were invited to join the dean in a coast-to-coast toast that served as the finale of the virtual event. Brown raised her glass to the alumni, students, faculty, staff, clinical partners, donors and friends who have helped to build the college’s legacy, and shared her vision for the future.
“Let’s be reminded of our shared commitment to improve the health and well-being of people in the region and around the world through our innovation in nursing education, leadership, research, scholarship and practice,” Brown said. “As we move into our next decade, let us remember our shared vision of Pirate nurses compelled by the belief that all people deserve quality health care, especially in rural and underserved areas.”
Radio Plays offers immersive performances
With live performances put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, East Carolina University’s School of Theatre and Dance faculty members decided to focus on what students could do rather than what they couldn’t do.
The result: The Radio Plays, a throwback to the ’30s and ’40s when families often gathered by the radio for entertainment. Four one-act plays by American writers will be presented by ECU students as audio productions. The productions began Oct. 23 and will continue through Nov. 15.
The virtual season started with “Blind Date,” a funny look at what happens when a fluttery, well-meaning aunt tries to arrange a date for her uncooperative niece. “Trifles” is about a wife charged in the murder of her husband and the search for humanity. The third play is “Florence,” set in 1949 in a southern train station, providing an unflinching examination of racism in America. The final play, “Poof!,” sees a housewife reclaim her life after her abusive husband spontaneously combusts.
The performances will be streamed free but registration is required because space is limited.
For more information visit https://news.ecu.edu/2020/10/22/creating-an-image/ .