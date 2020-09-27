When Terry Kingery talks about his rare book collection, one of the first things he says is, “Well, we had to add a wing onto the house for it.”
Kingery graduated from East Carolina University in 1980 with a degree in marketing and has been collecting books for 40 years. A peek in his library is like being transported to Downtown Abbey, with floor-to-ceiling shelves filled with heavy, leather-bound tomes bearing names of great authors such as Thackeray, Irving, Dickens and Twain. Most of Kingery’s 4,000 rare books were written before 1900.
“It’s been a lifetime of collecting. I’ve been to thousands of bookstores and book fairs and antique fairs, looking, buying and negotiating for books. I don’t want them to be wasted,” Kingery said.
For that reason, he made a will bequest donating his prized volumes to ECU, in addition to an endowment to maintain the collection permanently as the Terry H. Kingery Special Collection at Joyner Library.
“We are grateful to Mr. Kingery for his planned gift of rare books,” said Jan Lewis, director of Joyner Library. “His passion and dedication for his hobby has resulted in a wonderful collection that will enhance our special collections and will be used by future generations of students and researchers.”
The library has about 18,500 printed books and maps in its special collections. They include the J. Edgar Hoover Collection on International Communism, the James H. and Virginia C. Schlobin Literature of the Fantastic Collection, the Stuart Wright Collection of Modern American and English Literature, and the Gene and Susan Roberts Civil Rights Collection.
After graduating from ECU, Kingery began a career in hospitality and hotel management. His jobs took him to Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Marietta, Georgia, where he now lives. It was at an antique market in Georgia where he first bought a 100-year-old copy of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The find ignited a passion and hobby for book collecting.
While Kingery also maintains a personal library, a collection is a more focused attempt to amass a specific type of book, usually of a certain quality. Some collectors, Kingery included, focus on aesthetic appeal when they are acquiring books.
“Many folks have never held a handmade, leather-bound book from the 1800s,” Kingery said. “Most of these are books that have not been reproduced. They’re not downloadable. And they contain things people can learn from.”
When thinking of who to leave his collection to, university students seemed like the best recipients.
Of all the sections of special collections at Joyner Library, rare book collections are the newest, having started only in the 1990s, according to Assistant Director for Special Collections John Lawrence.
“We have just over 1,500 volumes dating from the 19th century in the rare book collection, and less than 300 that were printed from 1500 to 1799. Considering that Mr. Kingery’s collection includes 4,000 volumes, almost all dating before 1900, it will greatly expand our range of historic printed materials,” Lawrence said.
Counseling clinic improves online access
As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, many have been forced into making changes that were previously unimaginable — wearing masks, online meetings, drive-by birthday parties and Zoom weddings. Although it’s clear that a lot of the solutions aren’t ideal, others may be worth keeping.
ECU’s Navigate Counseling Clinic has found some of those silver linings as its clinicians transitioned to providing all of its mental health counseling services using Webex, FaceTime and telephone. Its clinicians say these types of appointments allow them to accommodate their clients’ schedules more easily and to reach some clients who previously had difficulty making it to in-person appointments.
Like other health care providers who have recently implemented new ways to serve patients safely during the pandemic, Navigate — which provides mental health counseling to both the ECU community and the public free of charge — offered only in-person sessions before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, as the rest of the university community moved instruction and services online, the Navigate clinic began seeing patients virtually and by phone.
Navigate Director Dr. Celeste Crawford said the clinic would continue to operate virtually for at least the first eight weeks of the fall semester and would likely continue to offer online services even once they begin seeing clients in person again.
“As much as telehealth has its downsides in terms of not having that face-to-face contact with other people, (for) people who are maybe a little more reluctant to come in, who have transportation or health issues that might keep them from keeping their regularly scheduled appointment, telehealth has allowed us to expand our resources for them,” Crawford said.
Navigate’s clinicians — who are all doctoral students at least provisionally, if not fully licensed — can now be more flexible with their time because they’re not bound by the requirements of having physical office space available for appointments. Because the clinic also serves as a classroom in the College of Allied Health Sciences, they were previously limited to scheduling appointments that didn’t conflict with classes, Crawford said.
Virtual appointments can create additional challenges for mental health care providers, who are trained not only to listen to what they’re being told, but also to closely observe body language to gain a better understanding.
“It takes a lot more energy to do telehealth appointments than face-to-face appointments,” Crawford said. “You have to concentrate a lot harder and you’re not getting as much body-language feedback from clients, so you have to ask more questions.”
In addition to Navigate’s need to find new methods to meet with patients, some clinicians have found there are more clients, that their clients’ needs have changed and that their own recommendations need to be adjusted as a result of the pandemic.
“We’ve seen more people struggling with relapse or fear of relapsing, and we’ve seen some people feeling their normal coping mechanisms aren’t available to them — going to the gym or reaching out to a friend if they’re feeling down. So, there’s more depression,” Crawford said. “People who have been able to manage fairly well just need more support. We’ve been talking in our meetings about how some of the things that we normally suggest to people aren’t always available now. We’ve had to find other ways to help people manage.”
Call Navigate at 744-0328 for more information or to schedule an appointment.