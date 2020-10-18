An East Carolina University faculty member’s latest patent may change the way restless legs syndrome (RLS) is treated, leading to more effective care over a longer period of time for patients.
Stefan Clemens , an associate professor in the Brody School of Medicine’s Department of Physiology , was awarded U.S. Patent 10,751,327 on Aug. 25 for his novel treatment method for the treatment of RLS.
Restless legs syndrome is a nervous system disorder that affects between 5% and 8% of the population in the United States. Those suffering from RLS experience an uncontrollable urge to move their legs caused by an unpleasant sensation. While the exact cause of RLS is still unknown, the syndrome is typically treated with dopaminergic drugs — medications that replace or prevent the loss of dopamine — that have a high initial effect but over time lose their effectiveness.
“The problem is that patients on these dopaminergics eventually develop a side effect called augmentation,” Clemens said. “Their symptoms get worse while taking the current medication used for treatment.”
Classic RLS treatments act on a dopamine receptor known as D3 that has a suppressive effect in the nervous system. However, Clemens’ lab has shown in animal models that over time this medication leads to an increase of a different, excitatory receptor subtype, D1. This increase of the D1 receptor might be the cause of augmentation.
Clemens’ patent proposes a new treatment method that targets the increased D1 receptor levels in RLS patients suffering from augmentation, leading to reduced activation of D1 receptors while providing traditional therapy relief from RLS.
“Our lab postulates that this new compound will maintain long-term efficacy for RLS,” Clemens said. “If augmentation begins, we predict that we can reduce D1 receptor activation in patients and balance things back out, keeping the treatment effective.”
Clemens was awarded a grant from the North Carolina Biotechnology Center to run a small pilot study with a collaborator from the University of Houston using this new treatment method.
This work has gained the attention of a company that has interest in establishing a partnership where ECU’s patent rights may be used in combination with its existing drug formulation to bring relief to RLS patients suffering from augmentation.
Clemens added that the idea to apply for a patent came from ECU’s Office of Licensing and Commercialization.
“They not only brought the idea of patenting our research to my attention, but they also helped me through the process and handled all of the legal and technical aspects of filing a patent,” he said. “The patent would not have been issued without their help. I now know that it can be very beneficial to have experts in other areas come from different angles that make us think of other ways to use our work.”
Marti Van Scott, director of licensing and commercialization, said that finding commercialization opportunities for faculty research is an important bridge that brings science into the communities the university serves.
“It is a pleasure to work alongside our faculty to identify translational research opportunities that have potential to make a meaningful impact,” Van Scott said. “Licensing and commercialization works hard to identify skilled development partners to offer essential guidance for these translational activities. Whether it’s a new therapeutic or medical device, teaching or training method, or research tool, we are available to support the campus research and innovation ecosystem.”
While Clemens’ lab continues to work on its RLS treatment, Clemens said he’s also continuing to work on other medical treatments, including care for opioid pain tolerance.
Awards recognize contributions of women
Six outstanding women were honored for their selfless leadership as Women of Distinction at East Carolina University during a virtual ceremony on Sept. 29.
Eboni Baugh, Betsy Tuttle, Cheryl Dudasik-Wiggs, Jill Matarelli Carlson, Emily Taylor Stewart, and Harvey Sharp Wooten received the awards, which are given biennially to women who have made outstanding contributions to ECU.
Dudasik-Wiggs received the Dr. Linda Allred Profiles in Leadership Award, named for the former associate professor of psychology who died in 2005. Allred directed the ECU Women’s Studies Program and advocated for women’s rights and the rights of those with disabilities.
“It’s an honor to celebrate these women and their accomplishments,” said Virginia Hardy, vice chancellor for student affairs. “This award is a testament to your commitment and drive.”
Hardy — a member of the inaugural 2007 class of Women of Distinction — challenged the recipients to continue to inspire and foster growth in others.
“This is our time,” Hardy said. “We have to continue use our voices, our strengths and our influence in ways that are beneficial to the masses.”
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, the first Black woman elected sheriff in North Carolina, was the keynote speaker. Dance talked about the challenges and lessons she has learned in a male-dominated profession.
“I was the little girl that Martin Luther King dreamed of when he gave his famous speech,” said Dance, a Martin County native and ECU alumna. “My career took me through curves, turns and one-way streets at times.”
She worked full time while raising three children and earning her college degree. She advised the recipients to continue supporting one another while doing three things: step out of their comfort zone by doing something they’re afraid of; have a mindset of equality while demanding respect; and defy social expectations while having confidence in themselves.
The honorees were chosen from more than 30 nominations received by a jury of faculty, staff and students chaired by LaNika Wright, said Ashley Harzog Cleland, associate director for the ECU Women and Gender Office. Cleland also thanked past jury chairwoman Stephanie George, Eleanor Cook, graduate assistants Holly Campbell and Kaitlyn Isherwood, the Gender Studies Executive Council and the Office of Equity and Diversity.
The ceremony is normally held in the spring but was postponed due to the pandemic.