By all accounts a typical teen, Luke Haithcock loved to high-five his friends. The school-hallway equivalent to a handshake, the greeting punctuated Haithcock’s days at South Central High School in Winterville.
One day, he noticed that a routine high-five caused a twinge of pain in his right palm. Not long after, another one sent pain ripping through his hand and up his arm. He felt it in the pit of his stomach; it knocked the wind out of him.
What happened next put then-15-year-old Haithcock’s high-school career on pause and changed the direction of his life.
In 2017, he was diagnosed with monophasic synovial sarcoma of the median nerve of the hand. Synovial sarcoma is an aggressive soft tissue malignancy that makes up only 10% of soft tissue sarcomas, which are themselves very rare in children. It affects only 1 to 3 people per 1 million.
Haithcock and his parents chose a health care team of East Carolina University and Vidant Health providers that used a collaborative approach to treatment — making the case a worldwide example of successful treatment of this cancer.
The rarity of the disease, its location and Haithcock’s age at diagnosis make ECU and Vidant one of only a few centers around the country with experience in treating it.
“We will be able to share our treatment strategies and experience with others around the world who may be confronted with similar cases,” said Dr. Beng Richard Fuh, director of the ECU Brody School of Medicine Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology and an oncologist and pediatrician at Vidant Health.
Haithcock, now 19 and in his second year majoring in exercise physiology at ECU, celebrated three years of remission in August and chose to share his experience to mark September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
“Having cancer was bad, but in a way it changed my life for the better,” he said. “Being diagnosed was like a ‘reset switch’ got hit. It showed me that life is so precious and should not be taken for granted.”
While the five-year survival rate hovers around 50-60%, the outcome of synovial sarcoma is more favorable among younger patients and when the tumor affects the extremities, its most common site of origin. This type of cancer has also been seen in the heart, lungs and small intestines.
By the time Haithcock experienced too much pain to play tennis, he noticed a raised, cyst-like bump on his palm.
His parents, Tommianne and Roger Haithcock, sought guidance for their son’s rare case from a team led by Fuh and Dr. Yifan Guo, clinical assistant professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery in the Brody School of Medicine’s Department of Surgery and a Vidant Health surgeon.
“To our knowledge, this is the sixth case of intraneural synovial sarcoma of the median nerve reported in the literature,” Guo wrote in a manuscript on the case. “Our patient is the youngest reported. ... This case is particularly notable for rarity of disease, age of the patient, tumor location and extent of nerve involvement.”
Before choosing Haithcock’s providers, his parents carefully considered the path forward.
“The rarity of Luke’s condition presented a new set of parameters for cancer treatment,” said Roger Haithcock. “While we were given multiple options for treatment, our decision was solidified with a couple of key conversations. The time spent with Dr. Guo and Dr. Fuh were invaluable to our decision. Dr. Fuh made it clear that the battle belonged to Luke but we, the family and medical team, are his ‘army.’ Those words still resonate today.”
That decision also still echoes in the minds of the doctors as well.
“In the end, they chose not to go anywhere else for treatment,” Guo said. “The fact that they decided to stay with ECU and Vidant for the whole treatment duration speaks volumes.”
Haithcock underwent a total surgical resection of the tumor, a procedure that required exquisite precision because of the tumor’s placement on the nerve. The tumor itself was initially believed to be benign, until surgery revealed the nature and extent of the cancer.
His case and its current success also illustrate the level of care available for future patients.
“This demonstrates the complexity and expertise present here at ECU and Vidant Medical Center,” Fuh said. “ECU is well equipped to provide high quality and compassionate care for children in eastern North Carolina.”
Today, Luke Haithcock is a picture of vitality.
His smile is equal parts kind and genuine, accompanied by a “take-what-comes” attitude. As he shares his story, he runs his hand through a mop of golden-brown curls, a fairly new feature that marks his post-cancer experience and holds special meaning to him.
In preparation for the side effects of chemotherapy, several of Luke’s friends threw a shaving party. The whole group shaved their heads shortly before the prom.
When he returned to school, other students oblivious to his condition made remarks and asked questions about his hair, which was growing back pure white. During that time, his teachers rallied around him, helping him study and stay on course to ensure passing grades in his classes, and the Haithcocks’ church family also encircled them during the experience.
That collective solidarity gave Haithcock strength to endure the treatments that had him vomiting daily, eventually losing 35 pounds along with his hair, side effects of chemo and radiation that children with cancer experience during their journeys.
One of his greatest hopes, he said, is that more can be done for patients who have traveled the same cancer journey that he has, with the hope of a similar positive outcome.
Art professor named distinguished fellow
Alice Arnold, professor in the ECU School of Art and Design, has been named a Kenneth Marantz Distinguished Fellow by the United States Society for Education through Art (USSEA).
The award recognizes continuous service, leadership and dedication to culturally inclusive art education and to USSEA, a society of art educators.
Founded in 1977, USSEA leads and supports multicultural and cross-cultural initiatives that foster teamwork, collaboration and communication among diverse groups to achieve greater understanding of the social and cultural aspects of the arts and visual culture in education.
Only one member of USSEA may be admitted as a distinguished fellow in any given induction year. Fellows serve in an advisory capacity to the organization’s executive council.
Arnold is a longtime faculty member at ECU. She has published and presented her work in numerous scholarly and educational venues. Her interests include community engagement, contemporary artistic practices, interdisciplinary arts, ecology and international programming.
The award is set to be presented in March at the National Art Education Association convention in Chicago.