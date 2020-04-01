East Carolina University is making its Wi-Fi network available to students who don’t have reliable broadband internet service.

The free service is intended for both college and K-12th grade students, according to a university news release.

ECU Information Technology and Computing Services has created a Wi-Fi network called ECUCommunityWiFi that will be accessible near any ECU building on campus, the release said.

The following locations are recommended for the strongest outdoor signal:

  • Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium parking lots on the north and south sides.
  • Parking lot between the Croatan and Austin.
  • ECU mall, parking is limited.
  • Wright Plaza, parking is limited.
  • Parking lot between Student Recreation Center and Greene Residence Hall.
  • Parking lot in front of Christenbury Memorial Gym.

People should practice social distancing while visiting the campus to access Wi-Fi, the release said.

A state order issued on Monday bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to physically stay at least six feet apart from others.

To access the network use:

Network Name: ECUCommunityWiFi

Password: Pirates2020

ECU ITCS Help Desk will provide limited support by phone to assist those with issues connecting to the network. The Help Desk is available at 328-9866 (local) or 800-340-7081 (toll-free) during the following hours:

  • Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

