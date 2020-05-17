Dr. John Cavanagh was sitting in a collaborator’s office at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration location in Charleston, S.C., in 2002 when a picture came onto a computer screen that changed his life — and potentially the lives people around the world.
The photograph was of a sea sponge, called Agelas conifera, that grows about 50 feet deep in the waters of the Caribbean Sea.
“When I looked at the picture of the sponge it was very clean and, in the ocean, everything else has dirt, crustaceans and algae all over it. I thought, ‘Why is this sponge clean when everything else around it is covered in bacteria and goop?’” recalled Cavanagh, chairman of biochemistry and molecular biology at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine.
For the next 17 years, Cavanagh — who came to ECU from North Carolina State University about a year ago — worked with a collaborator at the University of Notre Dame to figure out how the molecules produced by the sponge repel bacteria and if there were potential pharmaceutical benefits.
“We were just kind of shooting in the dark. We knew the molecules worked, but we didn’t know how,” Cavanagh said. “But within the last year or so, we discovered the mechanism of action, which means we now know exactly what these molecules target and what in the cells they target to stop the bacteria from working.”
The researchers discovered that a molecule emitted from the sponge overcomes all of the ways bacteria resist antibiotics — thus making antibiotics more effective.
“The molecules from the sponge are able to shut down the ability of bacteria to communicate with each other and sense the outside world. It’s like putting earbuds in and blinders on so the bacteria can’t see anything and there’s no longer signaling between them — they’re unable to identify or resist the antibiotics,” Cavanagh said. “This technology that we’ve discovered has the opportunity to treat every kind of infection and break resistance of every type of nasty bacterium.”
According to a United Nations report, drug-resistant diseases kill at least 700,000 people every year. But the report warned that if no action is taken, drug-resistant diseases could cause 10 million deaths annually by 2050 and have “catastrophic” economic damages on par with the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
Researchers have been working for a long time to develop new antibiotics, Cavanagh said, but it takes about 12 years and about $1.5 billion to get an antibiotic onto the market — if everything goes right.
“Wouldn’t it be good if there were a way to make all of the old antibiotics work again?” Cavanagh asked. “We believe that’s what we’ve found.”
Dr. Morgan Milton, a postdoctoral scholar in Brody’s Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, has been working on the research with Cavanagh for the past few years.
Cavanagh credits Milton for putting the pieces of his research together.
Milton uses structural biology techniques, such as X-ray crystallography, to solve three-dimensional structures of proteins that aid the researchers in understanding how the proteins they’re studying work.
The researchers are able to synthesize the molecules from the sponge, so they don’t have to kill the sponges for research. And so far, these compounds have been enormously effective in overcoming bacterial resistance to antibiotics.
Cavanagh and Milton said the compounds work on every type of bacteria and their research has only begun to scratch the surface of their potential benefits.
“There is no resistance trait that they can’t break,” Cavanagh said. “They help literally everything.”
The researchers also have been working with the U.S. military on some projects, including using the molecules to remove a thin layer of biofilm bacteria that sticks to stealth bombers and enables radar to detect them.
Cavanagh said the researchers are very close to having the lead compounds that will go into Phase I clinical trials and that human patients could start realizing the benefits of this research in about seven years.
ECU rises to challenge in impact ranking
ECU has been ranked by the Times Higher Education (THE) in its assessment of the social and economic impact of universities based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
The 2020 THE Impact Rankings compared universities across the world on 17 SDG goals aimed at addressing global challenges ranging from poverty and hunger to inequality and sustainability.
Institutions were asked to respond via survey to as many questions as possible for each goal.
ECU responded to nine of the 17 goals and was ranked in the top 75% of institutions on almost all. The number of universities responding to those nine goals ranged from 242 to 620, depending upon the goal.
ECU was in the top 30% of institutions ranked in a goal called Life Below Water. Metrics assessed for the goal include research on life below water, support of aquatic ecosystems through education and action, water sensitive waste disposal, and maintenance of a local ecosystem.
ECU also placed in the top 50% of institutions ranked on two other goals: Good Health and Well-being; and Responsible Consumption and Production.
Benchmarks for Good Health and Well-being included research on health and well-being, the number of students graduating in health professions, and collaborations with health services.
The Responsible Consumption and Production goal was measured on research about responsible consumption and production, policies related to waste disposal and plastic use, proportion of recycled waste, and publication of a sustainability report.
The methodology used for the rankings, according to THE, included metrics based on all 17 goals across three broad areas: research, outreach and stewardship.
The SDG goals are: 1. No poverty; 2. Zero hunger; 3. Good health and well-being; 4. Quality education; 5. Gender equality; 6. Clean water and sanitation; 7. Affordable and clean energy; 8. Decent work and economic growth; 9. Industry, innovation and infrastructure; 10. Reduced inequalities; 11. Sustainable cities and communities; 12. Responsible consumption and production; 13. Climate action; 14. Life below water; 15. Life on land; 16. Peace, justice and strong institutions; and 17. Partnerships for the goals.
SDG 17 was the only required goal for inclusion in the overall rankings.
A university’s final score was calculated by combining its score in SDG 17 with its top three scores in the remaining goals. SDG 17 accounts for 22% of the overall score, while the other SDGs each carry a weight of 26%. This means that different universities are scored based on a different set of SDGs, depending on their focus, according to the THE website.
ECU was one of 766 schools from 85 nations and regions that participated in data collection for the 2020 rankings.
THE is based in London and produces a weekly magazine, reporting specifically on news and issues related to higher education.