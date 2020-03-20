East Carolina University researchers — in collaboration with researchers from Florida State University and the University of Hannover, Germany — discovered that a small region in the cardiac protein, troponin T, is critical for the regulation of cardiac muscle contraction.
Dr. Joseph Michael Chalovich, professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, said this work raises the potential for developing new targets for drug development to manage heart disease and possibly skeletal muscle disorders.
“Proteins, like troponin T, are made up of 20 molecules called amino acids; it’s like building something with Legos. … If you put the wrong ones in you’re going to get something that’s a different shape and has a different function. So we found out which little Lego blocks, if you will, are important,” Chalovich said. “And once you have that information, you’re able to start designing something that can counteract those effects.”
The researchers recently published a paper in The Journal of Biological Chemistry that showed certain positively charged amino acids in troponin inhibit normal activation of muscle by calcium. Chalovich said scientists might eventually be able to increase the force produced by muscle by altering these charges, which could be important in treating disorders of heart and skeletal muscle.
“You have to understand how something works before you can fix it,” he added. “And right now we’re in a transition period where we’ve found something new. That adds to our understanding of how it works, and now we’re starting to think we change that to make it work differently.”
Chalovich has been at ECU for more than 35 years, researching how both cardiac and skeletal muscles contract.
“We’re interested in how the muscle is turned on and off. Because if the heart muscle stops working, you’re dead. And if your skeletal muscles stop working, you can still be alive but your life is much less pleasant,” he said. “We’re studying these components of both muscles that tell the heart or skeletal muscle to move or to relax.”
About 20 years ago, a pair of European cardiologists approached Chalovich after he gave a seminar on his work in Germany and said that they thought his approaches could shed light on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease where the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, making it more difficult for the heart to pump blood.
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy often goes undiagnosed because many people with the disease can live long lives and rarely show any symptoms. But it is a common cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young people, particularly young athletes.
“They can have an assault when they are under severe stress during athletic activities. Those athletes are the ones that you hear about dying because they’re pushing their body to the limit and the heart just can’t transport enough oxygen from the lungs to the body,” Chalovich said. “So we started off by being interested in how normal muscle works and then we got interested in this disease.”
While Chalovich said the researchers’ most recent discoveries were exciting milestones following more than two decades of work, he said the real-world benefits of this research could take many years to reach patients — if they ever do.
“Most people spend their whole careers working on something and not seeing it go to fruition such as treatment of a disorder. But they also know what they found laid the foundation for other research,” he said. “Even if you don’t produce something that ends up in a pill that’s going to help somebody, you know that you’ve helped everybody along the way. And that’s what we’re doing here.”
Students learn skills through role-playing
ECU professors often implement unique methods of teaching to help students learn course materials. This semester, Angela Raper, a teaching assistant professor in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Department of English, is using a historical role-playing game to teach three, freshman-level writing foundations courses.
Raper is using a Reacting to the Past active-learning game designed for higher education, specifically the Greenwich Village 1913 game. She first learned about this novel teaching method at a workshop hosted by Dr. Kirstin Squint, Whichard Distinguished Visiting Professor in the Humanities.
“As both a creative writer and as someone who has played role-playing games most of my life, I was intrigued by the game-based pedagogy, and I wanted to try the full-length game, which can span weeks, in my own classroom,” said Raper, who has been at ECU since 1994.
“I thought it would be an engaging way for the students to practice some of the fundamental elements of rhetoric, such as learning how to make conscious choices about how to address your audience,” she said.
Class sessions are run by students and are advised by Raper, who grades their oral and written work. Roles and games do not have a fixed script or outcome. While students observe the philosophical and intellectual beliefs of the historical figures they play, they must find their own way to express those ideas in papers, speeches or other public presentations.
“When the game was first introduced, a lot of us in the class were skeptical about playing a game instead of the typical essay-based curriculum,” said freshman Honors College student Sarah Fresquez. “As people started making speeches based on their character beliefs, I noticed most of my classmates and myself were very engaged.”
Raper begins some of the game classes dressed in period costume and may play contemporary music or show images to set the mood. Throughout the game, students choose to create posters and flyers, write and read poems, or dress up to act out performances.
“Reacting to the Past puts the responsibility for the learning in their hands because the more they put into the game, the more they’ll get out of it, and I hope they’ll be engaged by the more active learning environment,” Raper said.
Fresquez plays the character Susan Glaspell, who forms a new Bohemian faction during the historical suffrage and labor movements. A focal point in the game is women’s rights in marriages, so Fresquez used her character’s troubled marriage background to talk about topics considered to be taboo in 1913, including the ability for wives to own property, to divorce their husbands and to promote contraceptive methods.
To prepare for the speeches, students must do background reading and make sure they thoroughly understand the material to accurately and effectively answer questions proposed during class.
“After the speaker presents, those listening give arguments and ask questions that challenge the speaker and develop more effective communication skills for everyone involved,” Fresquez said.