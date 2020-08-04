Converting seawater into clean water will be the focus of a team from East Carolina University, thanks to a grant through the University of North Carolina’s Research Opportunities Initiative.
The $1.4 million grant will go toward the development of a no-waste, sustainable water desalination system. It is the first time that an ECU-led team has received an ROI grant since the program began in 2014-15.
Kura Duba, assistant professor in the Department of Engineering and the principal investigator for the grant, said “It is a very prestigious award and we as a team are very, very grateful and thankful to the UNC System.”
Duba is leading a multi-disciplinary team that is studying ways to use wave energy and solar power to operate an off-grid desalination system that produces no discharge. The team is receiving $1.42 million during a three-year period.
Duba said renewable wave and solar energy would be used to convert seawater into clean water and solid salt crystals as part of a system that would have positive effects on the environment.
“Current desalination technologies generate a considerable volume of brine waste — roughly one gallon of waste per gallon of clean water produced,” Duba said. “This liquid waste is challenging to treat. Also, since most seawater desalination facilities are located near the ocean for economic reasons, the discharge of brine waste during plant operation creates environmental impacts due to the locally elevated salinity that threatens the marine ecosystem. This project will contribute to the effort being made to help solve the problem.”
Duba said his team wants to build on a desalination process called supercritical water desalination. The process takes water and turns it into a viscous substance that traps the salt. The substance is then transformed back into salt-free water. The left over salt is crystalized and is safe for either home or commercial uses, he said.
The process has a downside, Duba noted. “This technology has a high energy requirement compared to continental technology.”
Duba said the project aims to use energy produced from waves and solar power to operate the treatment facility. The energy produced by waves would power the pumps that bring the water into the treatment facility. Solar power will then generate the electricity to power the rest of the system.
One of the areas being researched is a model to locate where peak wave energy will be generated and then determine how to harvest the energy, Duba said.
“North Carolina has a huge economic potential in terms of renewable energy, particularly in terms of wave and solar energy, and also we have a huge potential in water desalination systems,” he said.
The grant runs for three years, helping fund four undergraduate research students, two graduate student researchers and one post-doctoral researcher.
Duba teamed with Faete Filho, assistant professor in the Department of Engineering, and Tarek Abdel Salam, director of ECU’s Center for Sustainable Energy and Environmental Engineering, in developing the research project. The effort also involves Zhen Zhu, assistant professor from the Department of Engineering; Mike Muglia, research assistant professor from the Coastal Studies Institute; and Mehran Elahi, a professor at Elizabeth City State University.
“I’m so proud of the way this team came together,” said Harry Ploehn, dean of ECU’s College of Engineering and Technology. “Really, Drs. Duba, Filho and Abdel-Salam deserve equal credit for identifying and addressing a unique research opportunity that we’re ideally suited to tackle. Their work could have a major impact on the long-term environmental and economic sustainability of coastal North Carolina.”
The N.C. Clean Energy Technology Center and UNC Charlotte’s Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC) are also partners in the research to help pave the way for future commercialization of the technology.
Duba said an advisory board that includes representatives from the Department of Energy, Bureau of Reclamation, N.C. Sustainable Energy Association, N.C. State’s Clean Energy Technology Center, the Coastal Studies Institute, EPIC and CSE3 are on board to facilitate the project’s goals.
“This award is significant at multiple levels for the research team and ECU,” said Mike Van Scott, interim vice chancellor for ECU’s Division of Research, Economic Development and Engagement. “The ROI grant program is highly competitive, involving a rigorous external review process that evaluates both the science and commercial implications of the work. To be successful, a team of investigators from different universities has to come together and propose a compelling and impactful project.
“In this case, the project deals with several topics of societal concern: clean water, sustainable energy utilization and environmental impact,” Van Scott said. “For Dr. Duba to lead a successful effort to secure ROI funding speaks to the quality of our faculty, the strong partnerships that exist across the UNC System and research that has the potential to solve problems in society and contribute positively to the economy.”
ECU received one of three ROI grants from the UNC System.
Funded through the General Assembly, the grants are designed to promote innovative and potentially game-changing research projects.
Priority research areas for the UNC ROI program are pharma-co-engineering, advanced manufacturing, energy, data science, marine sciences, and military and security-related issues.
ECU News Services contributed to this report.