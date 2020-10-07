East Carolina University residence hall costs remain unchanged after the Board of Trustees failed to take any action on a rate increase during a special called meeting on Wednesday.
University administrators had recommended the increase to offset costs associated with having few students on campus during the spring semester and only allowing one student per dorm room.
Some trustees expressed frustration that the proposed rate increase was never discussed in any of the Board of Trustee committee meetings prior to being presented to the board last week.
The trustees unanimously voted to establish a new dining plan in the spring semester and a special rate for housing and dining for students who will remain on campus during the six week winter break.
