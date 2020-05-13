ECU Board of Trustees rescinded planned increases in nonmandatory fees during a special called virtual meeting held on Tuesday.
The move comes after the UNC Board of Governors Budget and Finance committee recommended the full board approve no tuition and mandatory fee increases for its member institutions when it meets on May 19-20.
“We would like to communicate to our students that there will be no tuition or fee increases next fiscal year,” said Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance Sara Thorndike. She recommended the Board of Trustees retract the following increases:
- A 3 percent increase for students living in the 10 renovated residence halls. It would have generated $950,000.
- A 2.23 percent increase in mandatory meal plans and 5.31 percent include in optional meal plans. It would have generated $704,030.
- A 2 percent increase in parking fees that would range for $1 to $8 annually. The increase didn’t apply to garage or reserved permits. It would have generated $65,000.
- A $5 increase for replacement 1 Cards, the official university identification that students can link to their meal plans and dining accounts, bookstore accounts and Bounty Bucks accounts. It would have generated $10,000.
The Board of Trustees last November approved increases in four nonmandatory fees, along with a request for increases in tuition and mandatory fees. The increases were scheduled to go in effect when the new fiscal year starts on July 1.
“COVID-19 has imposed hardships on all of Pirate Nation and ECU is doing all that we can to lessen the burden,” Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said after the meeting. “We appreciate the board’s support as we try to roll back prices. It’s the right thing to do given our collective circumstances.”
ECU sought a $134 tuition increase for incoming, in-state freshmen. Tuition for current ECU students, out-of-state undergraduate students and graduates students would have remained unchanged.
The $134 increase was expected to generate $830,000 which would be used for degree completion scholarships, property insurance and updating the university’s network.
The UNC board’s recommendation means a $50 increase in the student athletic fee is on hold. ECU’s Student Government Association Assembly had opposed the increase, which was expected to produce more than $1 million to go towards the shortfall in the athletics program’s operating budget.
A $10 education and technology fee and $17 student center operations fee were also canceled.
The education and technology fee was expected to generate an additional $250,000 for network infrastructure support. It was expected the student center fees would generate about $348,500 that would go to the operations of the main campus and health sciences student centers.
“We will adjust our expenses to align with the revenues we receive, and in some cases use fund balance reserves if needed,” Thorndike said when asked how the university will offset the revenue losses.
Tuesday’s meeting started with the swearing-in of new trustees Scott Shook, Van Isley and SGA President Tucker Robbins.
Shook and Isley are filling the seats vacated by Robert Moore and Phillip Lewis in February when they resigned after the UNC Board of Governors conducted an ethics review after complaints that they offered funding and support to encourage an ECU student to run for SGA president.
“This has been a challenging past year for the East Carolina Board of Trustees,” Board Chairman Vern Davenport said. “I am very pleased that both the Board of Governors and the legislature considered our slate of candidates as presented and followed the selection process and considered where we are as a board and where as a board of trustees we have to go.
“We are a board of governance, compliance, advice and oversight and we are going to adhere to the highest standards of conduct and ethics because we have an obligation to ourselves, the university and the Pirate Nation to do so,” Davenport said. “The days that lies immediately ahead of us given the situation we find ourselves in with this pandemic are going to be some of the most challenging for our university. Our collective commitment to serve the best interests of this university have never been more required.”