ECU’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution seeking the immediate override of Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget veto so the proposed 2010-21 biennium budget will go into immediate effect.
Vince Smith, chairman of the board’s advocacy committee, said the UNC Board of Governors adopted a resolution in January calling on the General Assembly to adopt the budget. Other schools in the UNC System since have adopted similar resolutions.
“We had hoped to follow right behind them but a number of events have since occurred,” Smith said.
Tuesday’s meeting was held because the board’s regularly scheduled Feb. 7 meeting was postponed because it conflicted with a special session the Board of Governors held to take action on complaints involving members of the ECU board.
All of the trustees participated in Tuesday’s meeting via telephone.
The resolution notes the proposed budget contains $215 million to build a new medical school facility, $850,000 in recurring and non-recurring funds to separate the university’s telepsychiatry program, $130 million for repairs and renovations for UNC system campuses and to pay raises for faculty and staff.
Cooper vetoed the budget because it did not include funding for Medicaid expansion.
Michelle Brooks, chief of staff for ECU’s Division of Health Sciences, said the resolution’s wording was a little different than that adopted by the Board of Governors and other UNC institutions because it specifically encourages members of the N.C. Senate to override the governor’s veto.
The state House of Representatives overrode the veto in September. The Senate hasn’t voted because it needs one Democrat to join Republicans to obtain the majority needed to override the veto.
Much attention has been focused on Pitt County’s senator Don Davis, who was one of several Democrats who voted for the budget in July. Davis repeatedly has said he won’t support an override vote unless the legislature’s leadership agrees to further increase the raise budgeted for teachers and school personnel.
Brooks said the override language was added because leaders in the General Assembly and Board of Governors supported it.
“I am hoping we can make this a petition that Pirates and others in North Carolina can sign off on,” Trustee Max Joyner Jr. said.
Smith said it is his hope that the university’s constituent organizations will support the resolution.
Student Government Association President Colin Johnson pointed out other UNC System schools didn’t include the override language in their support of the budget’s adoption.
The resolution was approved with a unanimous vote.
Other action taken Tuesday included:
- Revision of the Board of Visitors bylaws so it has no fewer than 40 members and no more than 60 members.
- Adoption of an alcohol policy covering the possession, consumption and sale of alcoholic beverages along with discipline and enforcement surrounding violation of the policy.