BETHEL — Among the 30 people who gathered in a Main Street parking lot on Friday, some saw a long abandoned supermarket while others saw a former ABC store.
Winterville Town Councilman Ricky Hines saw hallowed ground.
“This lot used to be Bethel Primary. It’s where I started kindergarten,” Hines said. “I’m very excited and happy to see the youth center here. It swells my heart because it gives kids something to do.”
“It’s hallowed ground. Education is the key to everything. If you want to be successful you need education. It’s where your foundation starts,” he said.
The group gathered at the former ABC store at 7449 Main St. to formally mark the opening of the Bethel Youth Activity Center, an extension of The Center for Science, Technology and Leadership Development, a Pitt County nonprofit education outreach.
Garrie Moore, executive director of the center, gathered five of its students to perform the ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
“These are future scientists, teachers, doctors. We have to help them,” Moore said.
The facility will serve as a remote learning center. It also will be a place where children can get assistance with public school assignments, tutoring and special activities.
“So much is needed in this area,” Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown said.
“I am sitting back here, trying to hold back my tears because this is something I’ve wanted to see for a while. Now it’s finally become true,” Brown said.
Moore said he wants the community to view the center’s opening as phase one in a multi-step effort to expand opportunities for children living in Bethel and northern Pitt County.
He wants to purchase the vacant supermarket next to the building so more space is available for more activities.
“We know Pitt County Schools are doing a great job, but we also know as citizens we have a responsibility to help them,” Moore said. “It’s not enough for kids to go to school, come home and have nothing to do.”
He then brought forward five of the children currently attending the center to cut the ceremonial ribbon.
The Center for Science Teaching and Leadership Development obtained the building from the Pitt County ABC Board in September. Using grants from the N.C. Alliance of YMCA, Suddenlink, the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation, Vidant Hospital Foundation, United Way, Barnhill Family Foundation and N.C. Community Foundation, the facility was renovated and outfitted with 30 computers, along with desks, protective shields and high-speed internet.
“We are in the technology industry and this is where our future leaders come from,” said John Autry, regional sales manager for Suddenlink.
“The science, technology and engineering workforce is what we always have to replenish as a nation,” he said. “As a nation, innovation is in our blood but if we don’t foster all of our young people, if we don’t provide the resources, if we don’t have people like Dr. Moore who dedicate their heart and time to something like this, we are all lost.”
Moore spent 34 years in higher education, working at Pitt Community College for 22 years before moving to and eventually retiring from East Carolina University as vice chancellor for student affairs in 2006.
Three years later he started an after-school program at his church, Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church. The program, which became the Center for Science Technology and Leadership Development, later expanded to provide services in Bethel School.
“There are so many needs in Pitt County and kids are out of school, not having anything to do,” Moore said. “I said it’s not fair for me to sit down after retirement and not do anything.”
Having a facility outside the school system gives the center flexibility, Moore said. If there is a need for weekend services or being open later in the evening, the center can adapt.
Three veteran school counselors and teachers make up the core staff. Starting in January, students from ECU will provide reading tutoring and group reading sessions.
Thirty-four students are already enrolled in the center and applications are still being accepted.
Having personal interaction while trying to master new skills is proving invaluable to the students.
Akeela H. Stancil, a 12-year-old sixth-grader from Farmville, comes to the center when her mom is working.
Stancil is taking all online classes. While her internet service as home is great, she’s struggled with the work they are given, especially math, where she is learning to divide fractions.
“If you need help they are here to help and they are really nice,” she said. They also do hands-on experiments such as making a volcano explode.
Demetrion Andrews, 13, a seventh-grader from Bethel, has also found the center’s staff helpful with his math tutoring, he said.
Brown’s granddaughter, fourth-grader JyMeek Borden, has attended the center since it opened two weeks ago.
“She’s excited about coming. She wakes up in the morning, she does virtual learning. When she is done with most of her school work she says ‘Grandma, it’s time to go to the center,’” Brown said. “When I pick her up, she gets in the car and says grandma I had so much fun … she says ‘I understand my math better, (the teacher) makes it seem so simple.’ Just to see the enthusiasm in her makes me know Dr. Moore is on the right track.”
Moore said parents can enroll their children by visiting the center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or call 252-818-0020.