Pitt County election officials have procedures and back-up plans in place so people will feel comfortable casting their ballots when early voting begins at 8 a.m. today.
Election officials planned to give each voter a pen to mark their ballot so multiple people wouldn’t touch the same device. However, the shipment was stuck in Chicago as of Tuesday, and it was unclear when they would arrive.
“If they aren’t here by Thursday we’ll have to spray the pens down with disinfectant between each use until they arrive,” Davis said.”They should have been here by now.”
Early voting is a form of absentee voting that allows people to cast a ballot without having to go through the traditional process to obtain an absentee ballot. Pitt County has seven sites set up in Greenville, Farmville and Winterville.
Along with giving voters individual pens once they arrive, Davis said others precautions will be in place to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
Greeters will be stationed near the entrance of every early voting site, Davis said in an Oct. 6 email to the Board of Commissioners.
The greeters will offer a mask if the individual isn’t wearing one. Individuals can’t be stopped from voting if they don’t wear a mask, Davis said.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted on Oct. 5 to modify its policy requiring employees and the public to wear masks on county-owned property to exempt individuals who are voting.
The state elections board provided the county with 88,200 masks, enough to supply 70 percent of Pitt County’s registered voters, Davis said.
Hand sanitizer also will be available. Poll workers will be supplied with disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer wipes to keep the voting area clean.
Along with masks, poll workers will be supplied face shields, which Davis said are ideal for curbside workers.
Partitions are being set up in front of each check-in and ballot assistants to further limit contact between workers and the public.
Absentee ballots
People who received absentee ballots through the mail can return completed and properly witnessed ballots to an early-voting site.
However, they have to stand in line with other voters to return the ballot, Davis said. When they reach a check-in assistant, they have to sign an absentee return log and give the log to the assistant, who will place it with other documents to be delivered to the elections office later that day.
“Absentee ballots cannot be fed into a voting machine at a one-stop or Election Day site,” Davis said in a Sept. 30 email to a Pitt County Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams.
“I would recommend to voters that if they’re going to return their ballot in person, they return it to the (elections) office,” Davis said. They still have to sign the absentee return log, he said, but there shouldn’t be a line.
Absentee ballots are kept in a locked room until the elections board holds its meeting to approve and count them. Davis said the ballots are fed into a tabulator like the one used at early-voting sites and traditional precincts. After each absentee meeting the machine is turned off and its flash drives are locked in a fireproof cabinet.
Absentee ballots mailed to the elections office must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3, Election Day, and received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. They also can be dropped off in person by 5 p.m. on Election Day.
The results are not printed until after 5 p.m. on Election Day and are not released until the precincts are closed. Voting ends at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day but if people are waiting in line at that time, they will be allowed to vote.
Pitt County has received 14,823 valid absentee ballot requests. The elections board, as of Tuesday, has approved and counted 6,344 absentee ballots, Davis said.
The board has received some ballots with deficiencies that cannot be counted at this time. Davis said his office is waiting on guidance from the state elections board on how to handle absentee envelopes with deficiencies.
The state board had struck a deal with plaintiffs in a lawsuit that would allow voters to correct their envelopes without casting a new ballot, but it was struck down by a judge.
Voters who requested an absentee ballot but have not returned it can vote in person either during the early voting period or on Election Day. They should discard the ballot they received in the mail.
Registering to vote
Early voting also allows individuals to register and vote on the same day which isn’t permitted on Election Day.
Individuals who want to register and vote must prove their current name and address by using one of several documents:
- North Carolina driver’s license
- Other photo identification issued by a government agency provided its includes the voter’s current name and address.
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.
- A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation.
Registered voters do not have to present a photo ID to cast a ballot.
State election officials are encouraging people to get a copy of their sample ballot through the Voter Search tool, https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.
Individuals seeking information on judicial candidates can view the state board’s Judicial Voter Guide at https://www.ncsbe.gov/mailers/2020/judicial-voter-guide.