Raleigh has its acorn, Mount Olive has its pickle and Marion has its 6-foot nugget.
Tuesday night, Greenville will join the pantheon of North Carolina communities dropping large lighted objects to celebrate the New Year.
Greenville’s inaugural New Year’s celebration will see a nearly 10-foot lighted emerald descend 15 feet from the ceiling of the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater on the Town Common. The event begins at 9 p.m. with The Dickens Band. The emerald drop will be followed by fireworks.
To make it happen, the city turned to Winterville businessman Jason Riddle to build the giant, rotating emerald.
“I had no idea what I was doing, but right out of the gate, as soon as they said ball drop, I started thinking it’s an emerald, it’s not a ball, it’s a rectangle so it had to be four-sided,” Riddle said. So the first question became how could he make a four-side rectangle rotate while descending at a steady place and landing on the side engraved with “2020” just as the clock strikes midnight?
“I didn’t know if I could, but I said yes,” Riddle said.
For more than 15 years Riddle, the owner of HydraCut, has worked as a machinist; first with his father’s business, Riddle Brothers, then with Hydracut.
The City of Greenville selected him for the project after seeing a series of award trophies he produced for Uptown Greenville in the last two years.
Those awards, which are diamond-shaped, feature LED lighting and engraving on acrylic. When the light catches the engraved lines, it adds an additional glow.
City officials only had a few parameters for how the emerald should look. They wanted lighting but not just green because they want to use it for other events.
They wanted to add the name of sponsors when necessary so it had to be open so panels could be changed.
It also has to be hoisted to the amphitheater’s catwalk, which is 20-feet above the stage, so it couldn’t be too heavy.
“I immediately thought of Bill McClung because he was an engineering guy and he would know how to do it or find out how to do it,” Riddle said.
Bill McClung, an engineering and technology instructor at East Carolina University, works with a high school robotics team and started working with Riddle when he had Hydracut manufacture parts for the team.
He was immediately on board when Riddle called.
“It sounded cool and I wanted to help,” McClung said. “It seems kind of simple, but think about it. It’s a sign, right, how complicated is a sign? Well, there are a lot of pieces to this sign and it could be even more complicated if we were really crazy. The nice thing about it is the project as a distinct deadline.”
Riddle and McClung knew winches would be the best method for moving the emerald. Given the level of coordination the system needed, McClung built them instead of purchasing winches and working to coordinate them.
McClung also built the master control that directs the winches to work in tandem. The system is battery-operated to eliminate the need for power cords, which could complicate its movement.
“It went from being kind of simple to kind of busy,” McClung said. “It was problem solving as we went. Jason has a good aesthetic sense. Everything I design is very boring and blocky and he gets in there and makes it pretty; all swoopy and nice.”
Riddle figured out he needed to use a lightweight aluminum product called 80/20 as the emerald’s frame to make the emerald as light as possible. Acrylic was selected because it is sturdy and easy to engrave.
The one thing McClung and Riddle couldn’t figure out was the lighting.
The mechanics of the lighting had to be unobtrusive, but built in such a way that it not only flashes but catches the engraving to highlight the design and the wording on the panels.
Riddle was introduced to Michael Colatrancesco, who designs lighting for nightclubs in Greenville and Raleigh.
Colatrancesco and Riddle designed a system that used LED light strips. They installed the strips in the tracks of the frame followed by the acrylic panels. Colatrancesco made it easy to remove and replace parts. He also programmed a city-owned laptop to operate the lighting using a joystick, Riddle said.
Riddle took the frame and motors to the Town Common earlier this month to test the system and they worked. He planned an additional test after Christmas.
“I’m excited, nervous,” Riddle said. “If it fails it’s all eyes on me.”
He quickly dismissed the thought. “It won’t fail.”
Riddle’s biggest concern is now the weather. On Saturday, the National Weather Service forecast predicted mostly clear skies with a low of 38 on Tuesday night.
He remembers the 2018 New York Times Square’s celebration. The New Year’s Eve Ball was on the same roof as the fireworks, which generated so much smoke the ball was soon obscured.
Because of safety protocols, the fireworks will be far away from the amphitheater, city spokesman Brock Letchworth said.
Riddle’s excited to see his creation in action on Tuesday night but he also is excited that the City of Greenville is undertaking a community celebration.
“I think Greenville deserves it. Greenville’s a big enough city now. I’ve said before I’m surprised it took us this long,” Riddle said.
“I’ll be there. I think I’ll be operating it, but the idea is to train someone from the city to operate it from here on out so they might do it that night” Riddle said. ‘There shouldn’t be too much training. The idea is to make it simple.”