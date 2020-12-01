Starting today, energy assistance is available for Pitt County seniors and others struggling with home heating expenses.
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program provides a one-time vendor payment for eligible families who need help with home heating expenses.
Thousands of North Carolina households will automatically receive payments, according to a North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services news release.
Households who received energy assistance last year, and have an individual who is age 60 or older, or a person with a disability receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services, and are currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services were notified in November that they are eligible to receive the automatic payment and will not have to apply.
There are 1,105 Pitt County households notified that they potentially qualified for the automatic payment, said Bryan Averette, economic support services administrator with Pitt County Department of Social Services.
If a household received services last year, but were not notified that they were qualified, they can still apply for assistance, Averette said.
Between today and Dec. 31, the application period is only open to households with a person age 60 or older, or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services. Applicants who fall outside of this priority group can apply beginning Jan. 2 using the ePASS Portal, http://epass.nc.gov.
Individuals also can apply over the telephone by calling 902-1352 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
In an effort to promote social distancing, applicants are encouraged to apply by submitting a paper application via the U.S. Postal Service or by fax, 252-902-1868, to the Pitt County Human Services Center. Applications may also be dropped off at Pitt County Pitt County Human Services Center, 203 Government Circle.
Income verification is required for all applicants. Those applying will need verification of all income received the month prior to the date of application. This includes:
- Gross wages received in the month prior to your application
- Gross amount of Social Security benefits
- Gross amount of SSI
- Gross amount of VA income
- Gross amount of any retirement received
- Child support and contributions received from anyone outside your home
- Any other income received
- Names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers of all household members
- Proof of how you heat your home (name/address of provider with account number)
Everyone who lives under the applicant’s roof must be included.
Individuals seeking in person assistance can bring the above mentioned materials to the county human services center or to one of the four community locations:
- St. Rest United Holy Church, 154 Hammond St., Winterville, Saturdays (December only), 9 a.m.-noon, 756-9718.
Northern Pitt County Improvement Association, 2197 Old River Road, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 215-3064.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2921Briery Swamp Road, Stokes, second and fourth Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon, 795-3603.
- Triumph Community Outreach Ministries, 7874 U.S. 264 East, Washington, N.C., Tuesdays and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 975-6944.