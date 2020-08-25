The Greenville City Council unanimously endorsed Eppes Recreation Center as the site for the new community pool during its Monday meeting.
With this endorsement, staff now will seek requests for qualifications to identify a designer for the project.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution supporting a new industry’s application for a state building reuse grant to help it renovate its new location in Greenville.
New pool
City recreation and parks staff were weighing two possible sites for a new pool: the area near Eppes Recreation Center and Thomas Foreman Park or city-owned property on Albemarle Avenue.
Staff held a series of meetings at the current pool on Myrtle Avenue, with members of the Eppes Alumni Association and with the general public via Zoom. A social media survey also was conducted, said Don Octigan, Greenville Recreation and Parks assistant director.
The survey generated 585 responses and Albemarle Avenue was the public’s choice by nine votes, Octigan said.
ARK Consulting did a feasibility study of both sites.
The study’s probable costs was $3.2 million for Eppes and $2.8 million for Albemarle.
Octigan said Eppes’ costs were higher because a tennis court at the location would have to be moved, protective foul ball netting is needed because of the nearby baseball field and retaining walls and ramps might be needed because the property has a slope.
However, the Eppes site was better situated in the community and would be closer to a planned greenway which would make foot and bicycle traffic travel easier, the study determined.
The Albemarle Avenue property is vacant and flat, so no structures or trees would have to be removed. However, the site is better situated for commercial or industrial development, the study found. It’s also possible the land could have significant environmental issues.
Octigan said the Eppes Alumni Association supports locating the pool at the recreation center.
“A pool will create a dynamic park with various amenities,” Octigan said.
It would be difficult for children to reach the Albemarle Avenue location because walking wouldn’t be safe, Councilwoman Rose Glover said.
While staff sought the endorsement during the workshop, Mayor P.J. Connelly asked that a vote be taken during the regular council session.
“When we started doing workshops we were going to be very cautious about actually taking action in the workshop because of limited public participation,” Connelly said.
Grant application support
The council unanimously approved a resolution supporting an application from HC Composites — doing business and World Cat — for a $500,000 building reuse grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
World Cat announced earlier this month it plans to open a new production facility in the former Camping World Distribution Center on Staton Road. The company, which makes outboard power catamarans, plans to invest $9 million in the facility and add 60 jobs.
The resolution said if the grant is awarded, the city and Greenville Utilities Commission will commit to a cash match of 5 percent of the grant amount, up to $25,000.
The council also unanimously approved:
- Changing its policies on meetings so special recognition of employees and community members is held before the public comments period.
- Amendments to the 2020-21 city budget ordinance, capital project funds and special revenue grant funding.
Incubate to accelerate
Staff presented an overview on a new effort to help small businesses weather the economic turmoil created by COVID-19.
The city’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise Program (MWBE), which works to provide minorities and women an opportunity to sell their products and services to the city and GUC, conducted a survey two years ago to find out how the city could better serve small business owners.
The survey’s findings and the City Council’s desire to aid small businesses led staff to propose an “Incubate to Accelerate” program that will provide businesses with support and increased visibility.
The city is allocating $135,000 to fund three initiatives to help small business: a pop-up shop retail space, MWBE Enterprise Fund and back-office support services, said Ferdinand Rouse, MWBE coordinator.
The pop-up shop will help businesses find retail and/or production space. The city will make lease payments on behalf of the business, and the business will pay the city $200 plus 4 percent of its business profits each month.
The goal is to have the business eventually take over the rental responsibility or find a new location, Rouse said.
Two locations have been identified: 415 Evans St., which is currently leased by Art & Sole and has space for more businesses, and 804 W. Fifth St., where the Gold Post Cafe is located. Because the restaurant is open only part-time, Rouse said the kitchen can be used by other food-centered businesses for production.
The MWBE Enterprise Fund will help minority- and women-owned businesses access financing by providing minimum loans of $3,000.
The back office support will involve the city contracting with a local certified public accountant or another support company to provide women- and minority-owned businesses with tax preparation services, business consultation documentation creation and administration and other office support.
To qualify for the programs, businesses must have gross receipts of less than $500,000 or have fewer than 10 employees; must be located in the city or area governed by city planning rules; and must have been in operation for at least three years.
“We want to make sure once we get through COVID-19, the businesses will be in better condition,” Rouse said. “When the next thing happens, we do have floods and other weather events, things that may take business owners out of capacity for a while, and we want to make sure they weather these storms, these challenges.”
Support students
Connelly ended Monday’s meeting by imploring the community to support East Carolina University students as they move to online learning after having 262 students and five staff members test positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 16 and Saturday.
“Some people have some negative connotations about some of those students. Many of these are freshmen venturing out for the first time in their lives. We want to make sure they have a good feeling about Greenville and that we are welcoming,” Connelly said.
“I know it’s scary about having the virus potentially spreading around but we are very dependent on these students to be in our community,” Connelly said. “They provide a lot of resources, including financial resources, to many of our businesses here that we all depend on, so please be kind to them and make them feel welcome to our city. Please understand that they are very vital to our economic situation in the city.”