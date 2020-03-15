Along with closing public schools for at least two weeks, an executive order issued on Saturday by Gov. Roy Cooper bans mass gatherings.
The order states that the mass gathering rule does not apply to airports, bus or train stations, medical facilities, libraries, offices or factories.
And the mass gathering portion of the order does not include retail establishments such as restaurants or shopping centers, according to the governor.
Instead, business owners are being asked to protect their customers through social distancing, which means staying approximately six feet away from other people when possible.
Different businesses are hading the executive order in different ways. Local bookstore Barnes & Noble has rearranged furniture to provide distance between customers.
At AMC Theaters, the order translates to selling fewer seats for movie screenings, capping ticket availability at 50 of its normal seating capacity to give patrons more space around them.
The governor's order also asks people to take responsibility for their health and the health of others by practicing social distancing, washing their hands frequently, couching or sneezing into a tissue or their elbow.