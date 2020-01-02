The new year is dawning with positive economic signs for individuals, the city and the state, according to a financial expert from East Carolina University
Jim Kleckley, an ECU economist, said early indications are that interest rates and inflation should remain low. That’s good news for consumers as they shop or apply for loans.
Unemployment rates are at a historical low, he said, which should help job seekers. There is some disconnect, however, between available jobs and workforce skills.
“We have high job openings. The problem is that companies can’t find the right skills for what they want.” Kleckley said. “For people to get jobs, in many cases, it means they need to relocate.
“There are companies in Greenville that need people to fill current jobs, but we can’t because they can’t find the skill set that matches,” he said. “We have good, solid companies and there is the potential for growth, but those jobs may not materialize quickly enough.
““This is not just here, it is everywhere,” he said. “It is interesting. It is a struggle but not unique to this area.”
City of Greenville
Beyond its effect on individuals, the solid economy should help Greenville continue to grow, Kleckley said.
The downtown area and ECU have seen much development within the past few years, from local apartment complexes and houses to construction projects within the university, he said.
“This has been a dramatic change. Things have really taken off locally, which is great,” Kleckley said. “When you see a lot of construction, you’re really pointing to the future. The hope is that the future growth will materialize.”
According to Greenville’s Planning Division, infrastructure improvements, such as road repaving projects, have helped keep the city moving. Work on the Town Creek Culvert, which drains stormwater from approximately 250 acres in the downtown area, aims to reduce stormwater flooding and runoff, which have been problems in the past.
More development is planned, according to Brock Letchworth, the city’s communication’s manager. Although it isn’t a guarantee that construction will begin in 2020, the City Council has signed off on plans for three hotels in the downtown area.
But despite the construction boom, job growth for the city’s two major employers — Vidant Medical Center and and ECU — has stalled, Kleckley said.
“The growing industry is in health care. We aren’t seeing a lot of growth at the university or hospital due to budget issues and not many new hires,” he said. “If we addressed health care in North Carolina as a whole — and there has been talk about a Medicaid expansion — then that would help hospitals such as Vidant that serve the rural communities. Until those things happen, in some ways we are kind of on hold.”
Greenville also takes a hit every summer when the majority of its students leave, Kleckley said.
“The students at the university are consumers; they go out to eat and bowling and movies,” he said. “When they aren’t in town, they aren’t spending money. They contribute to the character of the area and its dynamics.”
In the state
Kleckley said that economic growth is the state is good overall, but unevenly distributed.
North Carolina can be divided into three parts: western, central, and eastern, he said.
“Most of the growth is in the middle from Charlotte to Raleigh,” Kleckley said. “For those of us who are out of that quarter, we don’t see nearly as much growth. We tend to do better in Pitt County than other parts of eastern N.C., but we don’t grow as fast as central.”
Some areas of the state also are affected by the season, he said.
“If you look at other towns, the coast for example, all the activity is in the summer,” Kleckley said. “Daytime population is a quarter of a million people because of the tourism in Dare and Outer Banks. These are counties that usually have about 40,000 people living there year-round.”