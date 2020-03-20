The Leroy James Farmers Market is scheduled to open on Saturday with some modifications in its operations, according to an announcement released Thursday.
Vendors and customers are advised to follow social distancing protocols. There should be one customer per table and shoppers should keep 10 feet between themselves and others while waiting their turns.
Customers also are asked to not touch products on the tables. They should let vendors bag items.
Vendors also are taking pre-orders and will take them to an individual’s car if the person asks.
No samples will be offered and no live music.
Individuals should stay home if they are sick.
The farmers market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 902-1724 for more information.