A 19-year-old Farmville man accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl was arrested Saturday by the Farmville Police Department, warrants obtained on Monday indicate.
Detectives arrested Javian Laquez Taylor, 19, of 3602 Crestwood Drive, Apt. A. and charged him with statutory rape of a child by an adult.
According to the warrant, the incidents took place between August and November of 2019.
Taylor made his first court appearance Monday at the Pitt County Detention Center and was given a $1.5 million bond. His next scheduled court date is Jan. 22.
He is expected to appear in court next month on unrelated drug charges.