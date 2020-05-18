The Navy’s Chief of Information recognized a Chief of Naval Air Training staff member April 9 for excellence in public affairs as part of the Thompson-Ravitz Awards Program.
Deputy Public Affairs Officer Anne Owens, a Farmville native, was named the 2019 Department of the Navy Junior Civilian Public Affairs Specialist of the Year.
“These awards recognize exceptional work by individuals and communication teams throughout the Navy, reflecting the quality of our community, and the value our work brings to our Service,” Chief of Information Rear Admiral Charles Brown said in the announcement message.
“Just as importantly, these awards also show all of us what right looks like — it recognizes those who have set a bar for performance that we should all strive to achieve.”
Owens was selected based upon her work toward strategic communication goals in addition to her leadership and commitment to education and professional development.
The CNATRA public affairs team provides strategic communication support for 17 training/helicopter training squadrons under five air wings, across three states in addition to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels.
“It’s wonderful to see Ms. Owens’ hard work and dedication recognized at Department of the Navy level,” CNATRA Public Affairs Officer Lt. Michelle Tucker said. “Her outstanding contributions to CNATRA’s public affairs mission have led to greater awareness about our people and programs. She has shown incredible commitment to personal professional development and mentorship of new public affairs accessions, which will have a lasting effect on the PA community.”
Owens has been with the Chief of Naval Air Training since 2017 and was previously selected as the 2018 Junior Civilian of the Year. In addition to her daily duties, Owens recently completed the Public Affairs Qualification Course-Distance Learning.
“I’m humbled to be chosen to receive this award,” Owens said. “There’s so much talent among my peers in the PA community. I am very lucky to be a part of the CNATRA team, and am proud to support our Navy and Marine Corps aviators.”
The Thompson-Ravitz Awards for Excellence in Public Affairs recognizes sailors and civilians in 28 categories split among units and individuals across the entire Navy.
The program is named for Rear Admiral William Thompson, the first dedicated public affairs officer selected for flag rank, and Rear Admiral Robert A. Ravitz, one of the first directors of the Naval Reserve public affairs program and special assistants to CHINFO.
Headquartered in Corpus Christi, CNATRA trains combat aviation professionals.