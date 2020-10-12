A man told police he shot and killed his neighbor Sunday morning after the neighbor attacked him in the parking lot of their apartment complex.
The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. at Centre Court Apartments, between Summerhaven and Wimbledon drives, in the area of the AMC Fire Tower theater, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Responding officers found a man identified as Tillmon Patrick Hardy, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived, a news release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect immediately surrendered to officers and was later released.
The shooter, whose identity was withheld, told detectives he was retrieving mail when Hardy attacked him without provocation.
The man reported he attempted to get away, but Hardy continued to pursue him, he told detectives.
"It was at that point, according to the suspect, who was openly carrying a firearm, he fired two warning shots before shooting at Mr. Hardy," the news release said.
So far in the investigation, forensic evidence recovered at the scene supports this account, the release said.
The police department will be working closely with the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are applicable, the release said
Shots fired
In another incident, officers are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at a party in the area of Fourth and Meade streets near the East Carolina University, according to an ECU alert.
The alert said a fight occurred at the party and a man fired two shots in the air during the altercation. Victims incurred minor injuries as a result of the altercation, but there were no injuries related to the gunshots, the alert said.
The man with the gun was reported to be a black male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a bald head and wearing a white "Thrasher" T-shirt.
He was last seen heading west on Fourth Street, the alert said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777 or use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.