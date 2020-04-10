The coronavirus pandemic has caused concerts, festivals and even the summer Olympics to be called off until next year, but the Grifton Shad Festival is still fishing for a new date in 2020.
Volunteers are working to find a way to host Pitt County’s oldest festival once state restrictions regarding COVID-19 are lifted. The Shad Festival, originally scheduled for April 16-18, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
“We feel like we should move forward with it,” said Tommy Sugg, festival committee chairman. “I can’t say when.
“I just hate to let a lot of people down; I feel like that’s what we would be doing,” he said. “However, that being said, we won’t do it until it’s safe to do it. We’re not going to jeopardize people’s health.”
Fairs and festivals across the state have been announcing cancellations since March 14, when Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order prohibiting mass gatherings of more than 100 people in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Greenville’s PirateFest, which had been scheduled for April 17-18, waived the white flag on March 20. Citing the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation that events with 50 or more people should be canceled for the next eight weeks, PirateFest told followers on social media to mark their calendars for April 9-10, 2021.
Dogwood Festival
The Farmville Dogwood Festival was called off on March 26, the day before Cooper issued a 30-day stay-at-home order. The decision came a week after the festival had unveiled its new logo and started T-shirt sales.
Festival committee chairman Dan Taylor said organizers were disappointed to have to cancel the April 23-36 event, which traditionally has drawn 20,000 to 30,000 people.
“It’s the largest single event that we hold in Farmville,” Taylor said. “It’s an opportunity to showcase a beautiful community and everything that Farmville has to offer, so it is a blow.”
Taylor said that the committee reserves the right to host the festival — or a smaller version of the event — later this year. But he added that selecting a different date would pose numerous challenges, including trying to schedule vendors who often are booked months in advance, having to compete with other seasonal events and securing sponsors during an economic downturn.
“We don’t feel comfortable asking for any donations because we feel like there’s a greater need for those organizations,” Taylor said. “We don’t want to take away dollars needed for COVID-19 support.”
It is not the first time in its 33-year history that the festival has weathered hardship. In 2014, a hailstorm hit Farmville’s Town Common shortly after the festival’s opening ceremonies.
“We’ve had cold weather, we’ve had warm weather, we’ve had hail, but we’ve never lost the festival from start to finish,” Taylor said. “So this is a new world for us.”
Watermelon Festival
The day before the pandemic prompted the abrupt cancellation of the ACC Tournament, Winterville Watermelon Festival officials were poised to announce the main band for the 35th annual event. Since then, there has been no word.
Organizers said that although the festival has delayed announcing its entertainment, for now, there are no plans to cancel the event, which is slated for Aug. 27-30.
Kings of Q
Earlier this week, Ayden’s Kings of Q BBQ Cook-off became the latest Pitt County festival to call off this year’s activities. The announcement on social media contained a single word, “canceled.”
Event organizer Stephen Smith said he and other committee members had wrestled with the decision for more than a week as to whether to cancel or postpone the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event.
“There are just so many parts in ours since it’s both a festival and a competition,” said Smith, who is planning director for the Town of Ayden. “We thought it was best to go ahead and just cancel it outright and look forward to next year.”
Smith said that other Kansas City Barbeque Society events across the nation also had been called off due to coronavirus. Even though the Ayden competition was more than a month away, organizers had to consider how 70 judges would travel this year considering stay-at-home orders in many areas of the nation. Some judges for past festivals have flown to North Carolina to participate.
“It’s something we definitely looked forward to,” Smith said. “It’s been beneficial to businesses. This puts an extra couple of thousand people in town for a weekend.”
More than a dozen teams had already begun registering in January for the cook-off. Organizers had planned to unveil a new designated area where vendors would sell competition-style brisket and ribs at this year’s event, which would have been the fifth annual.
Grifton
Smith said he is still rooting for nearby Grifton to be able to pull-off its 50th annual festival in the coming months.
“That is a milestone for them, so I’m hopeful,” he said. “I think once all this settles down, people are going to be looking to get out, to get back into their own communities and get back to some kind of normal.”
Sugg is counting on that. To emphasize its resiliency, the Shad Festival has adopted a new theme for a year in which the pandemic has disrupted so many aspects of life.
After considering 50th anniversary themes including “50 Years and Mo” (a nod to mascot “Mo” Shad), the festival has adopted “A Country Shad Will Survive.”
It’s a play on the Hank Williams Jr. song “A Country Boy Can Survive.” One of the bands originally booked for the festival was the Williams tribute band All My Rowdy Friends.
“I have not had a single vendor ask for their money back, which has surprised me,” Sugg said. “So many people are laying down and just not going to have it, but if the Lord’s willing we’re going to have it.”
Sugg, who was involved with the festival in the 1970s and 1980s, began volunteering again a few years ago after attendance dwindled to as few as 4,000. In its most successful years, the festival has drawn some 20,000 people to a town, which according to the last Census, had a population of a little more than 2,500.
Sugg said the Shad Festival brings people back to the town, if only for a weekend. Families and schools often plan reunions to coincide with the event.
He would like to see it take place in June, though he is waiting to see if such a plan is feasible.
“We’re going to survive,” Sugg said of the festival. “We’re a little town, not many people, but we’ve got a big spirit.
“I don’t want to promise something I can’t do,” he said. “But if we don’t do it, we’re going to be caught trying.”