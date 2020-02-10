GREENVILLE

The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 21-27, 2019:

No owner listed, 3339 N.C. 43, Greenville, commercial building, $32,000.

Lane Properties LLC, 703 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville, commercial addition, $25,000.

Alton and Doris Arnold, 2408 Charles Blvd., Greenville, commercial alteration, $90,750.

University Medical Park North Owner’s Association Inc., 451 Moye Blvd., Greenville, commercial alteration, $15,000.

David M. Hill, 205 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville, commercial alteration, $71,500.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1824 Fox Den Way, Greenville, residential duplex/townhome, $961,500.

No owner listed, 384 Moses Drive, Greenville, mobile home, $3,000.

No owner listed, 425 Moses Drive, Greenville, mobile home, $3,000.

No owner listed, 394 Moses Drive, Greenville, mobile home, $2,500.

Jonathan K. Sutton, 924 Mizell St., Greenville, mobile home, no estimate.

Christopher and Sherry Newkirk, 1024 Fleming St., Greenville, residential alteration, $71,025.

Hans Tillman, 3105 Merriewood Lane, Greenville, residential alteration, $37,800.

Kuhn Construction Inc., 3921 Pensacola Drive, Greenville, single-family residential, $134,850.

Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3848 E. Baywood Lane, single-family residential, $232,650.

First Colony Construction Co., 1724 Penncross Drive, Greenville, single-family residential, $168,900.

Gold Plasma LLC, 505 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville, commercial storage/accessory, $8,000.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 15-21:

Dana F. Haddock, 2412 Durwood Pollard Road, Greenville, residential addition, $53,120.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 938 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $238,040.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1004 Lendy Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $195,240.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 997 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $238,600.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2314 Plumosa Drive, Grimesland, Lot 74, single-family house with attached garage, $195,240.

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1014 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $287,760.

ABI Investments LLC, 2109 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $231,920.

ABI Investments LLC, 2143 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $244,280.

ABI Investments LLC, 2151 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $314,400.

ABI Investments LLC, 2133 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $236,320.

ABI Investments LLC, 2174 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $251,840.

Caviness and Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 245 Brown Farm Drive, Greenville, single-family house, $247,800.

Michael Brandon Manning, 1229 Jack Jones Road, Winterville, Lot 2, single-family house with attached garage, $254,800.

Roy Douglas Langley, 245 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, detached residential accessory, $17,000.