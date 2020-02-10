GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 21-27, 2019:
No owner listed, 3339 N.C. 43, Greenville, commercial building, $32,000.
Lane Properties LLC, 703 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville, commercial addition, $25,000.
Alton and Doris Arnold, 2408 Charles Blvd., Greenville, commercial alteration, $90,750.
University Medical Park North Owner’s Association Inc., 451 Moye Blvd., Greenville, commercial alteration, $15,000.
David M. Hill, 205 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville, commercial alteration, $71,500.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1824 Fox Den Way, Greenville, residential duplex/townhome, $961,500.
No owner listed, 384 Moses Drive, Greenville, mobile home, $3,000.
No owner listed, 425 Moses Drive, Greenville, mobile home, $3,000.
No owner listed, 394 Moses Drive, Greenville, mobile home, $2,500.
Jonathan K. Sutton, 924 Mizell St., Greenville, mobile home, no estimate.
Christopher and Sherry Newkirk, 1024 Fleming St., Greenville, residential alteration, $71,025.
Hans Tillman, 3105 Merriewood Lane, Greenville, residential alteration, $37,800.
Kuhn Construction Inc., 3921 Pensacola Drive, Greenville, single-family residential, $134,850.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3848 E. Baywood Lane, single-family residential, $232,650.
First Colony Construction Co., 1724 Penncross Drive, Greenville, single-family residential, $168,900.
Gold Plasma LLC, 505 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville, commercial storage/accessory, $8,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 15-21:
Dana F. Haddock, 2412 Durwood Pollard Road, Greenville, residential addition, $53,120.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 938 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $238,040.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1004 Lendy Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $195,240.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 997 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $238,600.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2314 Plumosa Drive, Grimesland, Lot 74, single-family house with attached garage, $195,240.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1014 Whiskey Court, Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $287,760.
ABI Investments LLC, 2109 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $231,920.
ABI Investments LLC, 2143 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $244,280.
ABI Investments LLC, 2151 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $314,400.
ABI Investments LLC, 2133 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $236,320.
ABI Investments LLC, 2174 Harris Ridge Road, Winterville, single-family house with attached garage, $251,840.
Caviness and Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, 245 Brown Farm Drive, Greenville, single-family house, $247,800.
Michael Brandon Manning, 1229 Jack Jones Road, Winterville, Lot 2, single-family house with attached garage, $254,800.
Roy Douglas Langley, 245 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, detached residential accessory, $17,000.