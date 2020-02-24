GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 4-10, 2019:
No owner listed, 2085 Quail Ridge Road, commercial building, $656,100.
Vidant Medical Center, 2100 Stantonsburg Road, commercial building, $108,070.30
EE & T Holdings LLC, 800 Clark St., commercial alteration, $13,500.
McKesson Properties LLC, 1025 W. Fifth St., commercial alteration, $100,000.
HBL Investments LLC, 3501 Gaston Way A, residential duplex/townhome, $210,000.
No owner listed, 500 E. Third St., multi-family commercial alteration, $1,288,000.
No owner listed, 1001 Red Banks Road, office trailer, $15,206.20.
Henry Robbins, 215 S. Library St., residential alteration, $23,000.
Teresa Smith, 1688 E. Arlington Blvd., commercial roofing, $22,500.
B & J Associates, 505 Red Banks Road, commercial roofing, $159,500.
Blackwood, Parrott & Roberson, 2201 Brook Fields Drive, single-family residential, $271,725.
Ruby L. Taylor, 1012 Ward St., single-family residential, $135,000.
Cooper Island Development LLC, 425 Cheltenham Drive, single-family residential, $207,975.
Houses BPR LLC, 1917 Tucker Road, single-family residential, $268,200.
Cooper Island Development LLC, 421 Cheltenham Drive, single-family residential, $231,450.
Cooper Island Development LLC, 429 Cheltenham Drive, single-family residential, $191,625.
Robert Thompson and Marie Pokorny, 409 S. Rotary Ave., residential storage/accessory, $10,800.
Morris B. Vicars, 1024 W. Wright Road, residential storage/accessory, $28,080.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 3-7, 2019:
Tracy Muse, 2883 Little Gem Circle, single-family dwelling, $230,000.
Randall Godsell, 3308 Old N.C. 11, pool, $57,775.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Jan. 29-Feb. 4:
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 906 Lendy Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $238,520.
Christopher C. Norman, 2241 Laver Lane, Greenville, residential alteration, $320,000.
Cody Allan Campbell, 2806 Northwinds Lane, Grimesland, residential alteration, $29,120.
Donald E. Evans, 8994 Stantonsburg Road, Walstonburg, single-family house, $122,800.
East Ridge Development Corporation, 3898 Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $149,400.
Reggie Spain Construction LLC, 3174 Bessemer Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $200,720.
Winfred Lawrence Manning, 4077 Norris Store Road, Ayden, house, $320,000.
John M. Russian, 2031 Cherry Stone Lane, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $3,865.
P & CHC LLC, 1908 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville, single-family house, $160,520.
P & CHC LLC, 1904 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $183,160.
Richard Joyner, 2245 Blackhawk Drive, Farmville, single-family modular residence, $164,960.
Jordan Wade Davenport, 1069 Jacksontown Road, Grifton, detached residential accessory, $28,000.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3243 Major Smith Road, Greenville, single-family house, $187,720.
A. Elks Construction Inc., 3243 Major Smith Road, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $19,000.
James S. Kittrell, 1949 N.C. 121, Greenville, residential carport, no estimate.
John B. Johnston, 643 Savin Court, Grimesland, detached residential accessory, $2,500.
P & CHC LLC, 1907 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville, $10,000.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 710 Red Birch Lane, Greenville, Lot 1, single-family house with attached garage, $187,280.