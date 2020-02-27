Today
Senior Council
The Farmville Senior Council will meet at 1 p.m. at the Soup Kitchen, 3492 S. Walnut St. to discuss fundraisers and day trip ideas. Seniors 60 and older are welcome. Morning transportation is provided to and from the Farmville Senior Center. For information call Cathy at 714-5930 or Sue Dudley at 558-7788.
Guitar trio
East Carolina University School of Music will host The Great Necks Guitar Trio at 7:30 p.m. in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature artists Scott Borg, Adam Levin and Matthew Rohde. Free. Call 328-6851.
Second chance alliance
The Pitt County Second Chance Alliance will meet from 6-7 p.m. at Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St. For information email secondchancealliancepittcounty@gmail.com.
Coming up
Dr. Seuss Day
Dr. Seuss Day will be 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Generation Y Center, 101 West 14th Street. Come for STEM activities, crafts, bingo, movies, reading and book giveaways. Food and drinks available. For information, call 495-0548.
BSA chili cook-off
Farmville Troop 25 Boy Scouts of America having its annual Feast of the East 2020 Chili Cook-off from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday at the National Guard Armory, 4370 W. Horne Ave. Tickets for the event are $8 per person and include chili, cobbler and a beverage. To-go chili is available for purchase. For information, call 714-0838.
Dinner of Hope
Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse will host its fifth annual Dinner of Hope from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday at 400 Saint Andrews. Guest speakers will include P.J. Connelly, City of Greenville mayor, and Jason Jackson, program coordinator for the Pitt County Detention Center. Tickets, available via Eventbrite, are $40 until the event is sold out. For information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/ 5th-annual-dinner-of-hope-fundraising- gala-tickets-83353950911. For more information about PCCSA or to donate, please visit: www.pccsa.org.
Early voting
Early voting for the March 3 primary continues until Saturday at the Pitt County Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle; the PATS Conference Room in the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.; the ECU Student Center meeting room, 501 E. 10th St.; Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road; and the Winterville Fire Station, 2593 Railroad St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Summer camps
The Daily Reflector will publish its annual summer camps special edition on March 29. To submit a camp to be considered for the listing, send the name and a brief description of the camp, along with location, dates and times, age requirements for campers, cost, registration deadline and contact phone number or email address. Information should be sent to Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com. The deadline is on March 17. For more information call 329-9578.
Census Day
Every home will have received an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census by April 1. Residents should respond in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail. https:// 2020census.gov/en/important-dates.html https://2020census. gov/en/jobs/faqs.html.
Wild game feast
A wild game and seafood feast benefiting the East Carolina Council/Boy Scouts of America will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. on April 2 at May-Lew Farm, 5130 W. Wilson St., Farmville. Jack Farrior is hosting the event which includes an auction and raffle. Contact Grady Mullis at grady.mullis@scouting.org for information about sponsorships, volunteering or tickets.
Children’s Day
AMEXCAN (Association of Mexicans in North Carolina) will celebrate Children’s Day with food, games and a health fair from 1-4 p.m. on April 18 at Matthew Lewis Park, 900 Legion St. Businesses and nonprofits are invited to participate as vendors, volunteers, or sponsors. For information call 258-9967, or visit amexcan@amexcannc.org.