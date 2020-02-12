Feb. 12 community news

Today
Faculty performance
East Carolina University School of Music will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature faculty artists Stephen Ivany, trombone, and Catherine H. Garner, piano. Call 328-6851.
Internet class
A Traveling the Internet class will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting today and running through Feb. 26 at The Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Class size is limited and registration is required. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Coming up
Early voting
Early voting for the March 3 primary will be held Feb. 13-23 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle; the PATS Conference Room in the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.; the ECU Student Center meeting room, 501 E. 10th St.; Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road; and the Winterville Fire Station, 2593 Railroad St. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 and 29; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Temporary jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people for temporary jobs across the country. Visit the NCworks bus noon-7 p.m. on Friday at Dickinson Avenue and Evans Street, next to Sheppard Memorial Library. For information visit www.pittcountync.gov/census2020.
Art auction/sale
The Keaton and Umberger Gala Art Auction and Sale will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday at ECU’s Wellington B. Gray Gallery in Jenkins Fine Arts Center. The event will feature the sale of artwork from the collection of Benjamin Keaton and Robert Umberger. The collection may be viewed free from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays until Friday. Tickets to the sale are $25 and include hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer. Proceeds will support scholarships and programs in the School of Art and Design. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the School of Art and Design. Call 328-6665 or visit art.ecu.edu.
Road to Resources program
The next Road to Resources program will be at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home road. The topic is Medications: Keeping Them Safe & Effective. Seating is limited; call 752-1717.
Cooking classes
East Carolina University’s Department of Nutrition Science is offering four free classes on cooking healthy, simple meals at 6 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: Feb. 18, Feb. 25, March 3 and March 17. Free samples follow each class. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register. Sponsored by the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road.
Genealogy forum
ECU Retired Faculty will hold its monthly forum at 3 p.m. on Feb. 18. Jennifer Daugherty, head North Carolina Collections, Joyner Library, will present “Investigating Your Heritage: DNA, Diaries, Documents or Databases?” She will discuss DNA testing and how to find resources: genealogy databases available online, including free or subscription-based sources, and documents available at or through Joyner Library. The forum is held in the second floor classroom of the ECU Physicians Family Medicine Center, 101 Heart Drive. It is open to the public with no admission fee. Parking is in the visitor lot in front of the building.
Free mammograms
Vidant Cancer Care Center is offering free mammograms to Pitt County women residents, ages 40-64, who are uninsured or underinsured, who have not had a mammogram in a year. Must meet income requirements. Call 847-7867 to register and learn more. From 2-6 p.m. on Feb. 18 and April 1 at Vidant Cancer Care.
Bookmobile
The bookmobile will be at the Council on Aging from 10:30-11 a.m. on Feb. 20 at 4551 County Home Road.
Chorale, concert choir
East Carolina University’s Chorale and Concert choir will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851.