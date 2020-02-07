Feb. 7 community news

Today
Board of Health meeting
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Auditorium, 1717 W. Fifth Street. For more information contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442, or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov.
Pre-diabetes classes
The Pitt County Senior Center will host free educational sessions on pre-diabetes from 12:40-2 p.m. on Fridays beginning today at the Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Sessions, which continue for 16 weeks, will focus on what leads to diabetes and the increased risk of heart disease and stroke. The events are sponsored by Balm of Gilead. Call 714-7454 for information.
Unnatural Resources
The 28th annual Eastern North Carolina Unnatural Resources Fair is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. For information, visit unnaturalresources.org, or contact Jackie Ponder at jponder@unnaturalresources.org.
Coming up
398th Engineer/Supply Co.
The next breakfast meeting of former members of the 398th Engineer/Supply Co. will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Seahorse Restaurant, 2301 Statonsburg Road. All former members of the 398th Engineer/Supply Company, Greenville, are welcome. Anyone planning to attend should contact Frank Meeks at 258-5330 or meeksfd@suddenlink.net.
Suicide intervention training
The registration deadline to sign up for Interfaith Clergy’s suicide intervention training is Monday. The training will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 24-25 at the REAL Crisis Center, 155 N. Market St., Suite 225, Washington. Attendance required both days in order to receive a certificate. Seats are limited. Contact the Rev. Rodney Coles Sr. at 717-9600 for more information.
Tax preparation
IRS VITA volunteer will provide free income tax preparation by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4451 County Home Road. Taxpayers must be 55 or older, low-income preferred. Call 752-1717, Ext. 208 to make an appointment. The services ends after April 9.
Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Golden K will host Ann McClung and the Pitt Pirates Robotics at 10 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 11 at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles Street. All are welcome. For information, call 367-8310.
Valentine’s Day love
Find true love this Valentine’s Day with dogs and cats from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. HSEC is offering a pet sleepover on Feb. 14. With a minimum donation of $10 (which goes toward the animal’s adoption fee) a pet can be taken home overnight. HSEC will find a match, and set pick up and drop off times. Restrictions apply. Some animals may be eligible for longer stays. Email HSECfoster@gmail.com.
Cooking classes
East Carolina University’s Department of Nutrition Science is offering four free classes on cooking healthy, simple meals beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18, Feb. 25, March 3 and March 17. Free samples follow each class. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, to register. Sponsored by the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road.
Census Day
Every home will have received an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census by April 1. Residents should respond in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail. https://2020census.gov/en/important-dates.html https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/faqs.html.
Wild game feast
A wild game and seafood feast benefiting the East Carolina Council/Boy Scouts of America will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday April 2, at May-Lew Farm, 5130 W. Wilson St., Farmville. Jack Farrior is hosting the event that will include an auction and raffle. Contact Grady Mullis at grady.mullis@scouting.org for information about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities or to purchase tickets.