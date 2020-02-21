Feb. 21 community news

Today
Pre-diabetes
The Pitt County Senior Center will host free educational sessions on prediabetes from 12:40-2 p.m. at the Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Sessions, which continue for 14 weeks and will focus on what leads to diabetes and the increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. The events are sponsored by Balm of Gilead. Call 714-7454 for more information.
Concert in the Dark
The Blind Center will be host its Concert in the Dark featuring Molasses Creek 6-9:30 p.m. at the Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, featuring Molasses Creek. The show features heavy hors d’oeuvres and a blindfold to enjoy the music as if you were blind. Tickets are $40 at www.theblindcenter.org or at The Blind Center, 221 N. Harvey St. Washington. Call 946-6208.
Coming up
Farmville Seniors
The Farmville Senior Council monthly meeting will be held at noon on Saturday at the Soup Kitchen, 3492 S. Walnut St. Seniors age 60 and older are welcome to attend. Discussion will include monthly trip ideas. Bring the spreadsheet handed out in January. The council van provides morning transportation to and from the Senior Center. Call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930 or Sue Dudley at 558-7788.
Parkinson’s Support
The Eastern NC Parkinson’s Support Group will meet 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Cypress Glen Retirement Community, 100 Hickory St. The program will be “It’s a Gut Feeling: Parkinson’s Disease and Diet” by Dr. Jill Jennings of East Carolina University. Call Jennifer Hodgson at 258-4224.
Ayden Historical Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday beginning this Sunday. Work on the museum is ongoing, but many exhibits are in place including a doll and dollhouse exhibit. Rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming continue to be tweaked. Work from local artists are included. Special visits for group meetings and outings can be scheduled by calling 746-4209. There is no admission fee but donations are always welcome and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Go Red Day
Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2665 W. Virginia St., Simpson, will celebrate “Go Red” for Women Month at 11 a.m. on Sunday during the worship service with a presenter on heart disease. Following the service until 3 p.m., there will be free health screening, blood pressure, height/weight, and glucose checks, educational sessions and hands-on CPR training. Show support by wearing red. A light, healthy lunch will be served. The public is encouraged to attend. Contact Valarie Walker at 916-6409.
Chorale, concert choir
East Carolina University’s Chorale and Concert choir will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851.
Spiritual meeting
A Prayers for Peace and Justice program will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. The meeting begins with a candlelight meditation, prayers and readings. Guests from any faith or no faith are invited. Ann Harrington, priest and pastor of Free Spirit Inclusive Catholic Community of Greenville, will show an interview with Diana Butler Bass, leading voice in progressive Christianity and author of “Christianity After Religion: The End of Church and the Birth of a New Spiritual Awakening.”
Black troops presentation
The Wilson County Genealogical Society will meet 7 p.m. Monday at the Wilson County Library. Historian Jerilyn Lee will share stories of U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War, including more than 100 pictures and artifacts of black soldiers, sailors and officers who served. It is free and open to the public.