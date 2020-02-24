Feb. 24 community news

Today
Choir performance
East Carolina University’s chorale and concert choir will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851.
Lifelong Learning
Calvin Mercer will teach Captivating Old Testament Stories from 4-5:30 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church Parlor Room, 1101 S. Elm St. Visit www.llp.ecu.edu, or call 252-328-9198, for information or to register.
Spiritual meeting
The Prayers for Peace and Justice program will be held at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. The meeting begins with a candlelight meditation, prayers and readings. Guests from any faith or no faith are invited. Ann Harrington, priest and pastor of Free Spirit Inclusive Catholic Community of Greenville, will show an interview with Diana Butler Bass, leading voice in progressive Christianity and author of Christianity After Religion: The End of Church and the Birth of a New Spiritual Awakening.
Coming up
Immunizations forum
Interfaith Clergy, along with Pitt County Schools and Pitt County Public Health, will present an Immunization Community Forum at 9 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. Contact Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles Sr. 252-717-9600.
Mental illness help
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is holding a free family and friends seminar at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St. The four-hour session supports people who have loved ones with a mental illness. Participants will learn about diagnosis, treatment, recovery, communication and crisis. Pre-register to attend: 252-902-6264, 252-531-3603, or 252-341-1999. Bring a sack lunch, drinks and snacks will be provided.
Wood carving
A beginning wood carving class will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 5-April 16 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Cost is $10. Class size is limited. Call 752-1717, ext. 201 to register.
Pancake breakfast
The Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society of Women Educators is holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7-9:30 a.m. March 7 at the Hwy 55 Restaurant at Bells Fork, 1920 Smythewyck Drive. Tickets, $7 at the door, include pancakes, choice of sausage or bacon and a beverage. All proceeds support Grant-in-Aid Scholarships for ECU Education majors in their senior year.
Belvoir auction
The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department will have its 38th Annual Firemen’s Auction March 7 at the fire department, 4189 NC 33 West. Items for sale will be received from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2-6 or until full. Barbecue pork and chicken plates will be sold. For information call, Charles Tucker, 252-341-2259 or Tommy Harris, 252-714-6095.
Advance care clinic
A free advance care clinic will be held at 1 p.m., March 11 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Notaries will be available during the clinic to assist in the preparation of living wills and health care power of attorney documents. Seating is limited. For more information call 752-1717.
Oratorical Contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual oratorical contest, to be held at 10 a.m. March 21 at St. Peter Catholic School. Contestants will present a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Just iMagine a World Without Boundaries.” It is for students who were younger than 18 as of Oct. 1; educated in Pitt County; and have not graduated from high school or the equivalent (and not enrolled as a degree-seeking student of a post-secondary institution). No minimum age. Applications (with copy of birth certificate and typewritten speech) are due by noon March 13; Winners have a chance to pursue scholarships. For more information is available at www.greenvilleoptimists.org or entries@greenvilleoptimists.