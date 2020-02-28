Feb. 28 community news

Today
Pre-diabetes
The Pitt County Senior Center will host free educational sessions on prediabetes from 12:40-2 p.m. on Fridays until May 22 at the Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Sessions will focus on what leads to diabetes and the increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. The events are sponsored by Balm of Gilead. Call 714-7454 for more information.
Food distribution
Staton Mill Road Community Outreach Inc. will hold it’s monthly food box distribution from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1251 Fleming School Rd. Contact Larry Chance at 327-8208.
Faculty performance
East Carolina University School of Music will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature faculty artists Gabriel DiMartino, trumpet, Jarrod Williams, tuba, and Catherine H. Garner, piano. Call 328-6851.
Chamber singers
The ECU Chamber Singers will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., Free, but donations accepted. Call 328-6851.
Coming up
Mental illness help
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is holding a free family and friends seminar at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St. The four-hour session supports people who have loved ones with a mental illness. Participants will learn about diagnosis, treatment, recovery, communication and crisis. Pre-register to attend by calling 902-6264, 531-3603 or 341-1999. Bring a sack lunch; drinks and snacks will be provided.
Dr. Seuss Day
Dr. Seuss Day will be 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Generation Y Center, 101 West 14th Street. Come for STEM activities, crafts, bingo, movies, reading and book giveaways. Food and drinks available. For information call 495-0548.
Coping strategies
Greene County Health Center at the Council on Aging is offering a session for those experiencing sadness and depression to learn effective coping mechanisms from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 for information.
Multicultural fair
Greenville Montessori School, 822 Laurie Ellis Road, will host its annual GMS Multicultural Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the school; free admission, live entertainment, games, food for purchase.
Cellphone class
A cellphone class will take place from 1-3 p.m. on March 6 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Bring your phone to class. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
Pancake breakfast
The Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society of Women Educators is holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7-9:30 a.m. on March 7 at the Highway 55 Restaurant at Bells Fork, 1920 Smythewyck Drive. Tickets are $7 at the door and include pancakes, choice of sausage or bacon and a beverage. All proceeds support Grant-in-Aid Scholarships for ECU Education majors in their senior year.
Seniors book club
The Council on Aging is offering a book club for seniors from 2-3 p.m. on March 9 at 4551 County Home Road. This month’s book is “The House We Grew Up In,” by Lisa Jewell.
Blood pressure screenings
There will be free blood pressure screenings from 10 a.m. to noon on March 10 and on March 25 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 for information.
Stroke support
The Stroke Support group will meet 6 p.m. on March 12, in the rehabilitation classroom at Vidant Medical Center. Contact Michele Horvath at michele.horvath@vidanthealth.com or 847-0571.
Bookmobile
The bookmobile will be at the Council on Aging 10:30-11 a.m. on March 12, 4551 County Home Road.
Precinct meeting
The Democratic Party, District 2, Precinct 1 is having its next meeting from 2-5 p.m. on March 14 at the Boys & Girls Club, Room A, 475 Belvoir Highway (Hwy 33).