Feb. 6 community news

Today
Open house
The public is invited to attend an open house from 4:30-6 p.m. at 209 E. Fifth Street. This location was formerly the home of car dealerships, restaurants and several night life establishments, such as Rafters and The Attic. ECU’s Division of Research, Economic Development and Engagement (REDE) is moving to this location next month from its South Charles Boulevard location. ECU invites students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends to tour the renovated space and reminisce. Individuals requesting accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act should call 737-1016 (voice/TTY).
Mended Hearts
Mended Hearts of Eastern North Carolina will meet at 7 p.m. at Edwin W. Monroe Conference Center, 2000 Venture Tower Road. Mended Hearts is a support group for cardiac patients and their caregivers. For more information call 714-9381.
Tiny Art Show dinner
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, 404 Evans St., will host the Tiny Art Show Pancake Dinner and Fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A preview sale for the Tiny Art Show will be held from 5-9 p.m. Painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics and jewelry will be available for sale. Proceeds will benefit PCAC Educational Scholarship and Outreach Programs. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, with discounts for seniors, students and children. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Visit pittcountyarts.org or call 551-6947.
Used book sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library’s 29th Annual Used Book Sale starts tonight for Friends of the Library members only from 6-8 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Memberships can be purchased or renewed at the door. The hours for the remaining days, open to the public, will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday, noon-3:30 p.m. ($5 bag day). For more information visit https://sheppardlibrary.org/home/friends.
Coming up
Heart Ball
The Greenville Heart Ball will be from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The ball celebrates the community’s efforts to build a foundation of health in our region and ensure everyone lives a longer, healthier life free of heart disease and stroke. Join us for an evening of festivities including dinner, dancing, an opportunity to open your heart and further support the mission and a live auction.
Chinese New Year
The 2020 Chinese New Year celebration is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. on Sunday at Fletcher Recital Hall, East Carolina University. The free event includes a 4-6 p.m. stage show featuring performances of traditional songs, dances, and cooking by members of the Chinese communities in Greenville, New Bern and surrounding areas.
NAMI meeting
The NAMI family support meeting for February will be a program on the CIT training for police officers and how they can assist families or a loved one in crisis. Tiffanie Herring from Trillium will speak. The meeting is 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in Room 001 at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St. NAMI is a free support group for family members, friends or individuals living with a mental illness. Meetings are open to the public. For information call 531-3603.
Internet class
A “Traveling the Internet” class will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 12-Feb. 26 at The Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Class size is limited and registration is required. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Temporary jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people for temporary jobs across the country. Visit the NCworks bus from noon-7 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the intersection of Dickenson Ave. and Evans St., next to Sheppard Memorial Library. For information visit www.pittcountync.gov/census2020.