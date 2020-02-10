The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Jan. 16-22.
Roebuck Investments LLC to Banner Trust $200,000
Xiaoxi Cui, Chao Suo to Wells Fargo Bank NA $351,000
Emma Clare Willis, Andrew Trey Willis to State Employees’ Credit Union $142,000
Anthony Bernard Davis to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $292,140
Lindsay Davis (f/k/a Lindsay Rachel Stump) to Quicken Loans Inc. $103,300
Sean M. Taylor, Brittany L. Taylor to Truist Bank $200,500
Edwin D. Santiago Sr., Marilyn Santiago to Dwight B. McGowan, Janice McGowan $120,000
Stephanie L. Matlock, Kevin A. Matlock to State Employees’ Credit Union $220,000
Mahesh Nandwani, Koma Nandwani to Truist Bank $105,675
Latonya N. Todd to Navy Federal Credit Union $152,625
Jacob Alton Manning, Haley Manning to Truist Bank $189,905
Ashton Pierce Taunton, Jordan Taunton to Movement Mortgage LLC $311,600
Cynthia Hart to Allegheny Casualty Company $500,000
Carmen Rodriguez to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $211,590
William Hulon Jr., Cynthia B. Hulon to Truist Bank $141,000
Marvin E. Haddock to USAA Federal Savings Bank $169,500
Sandra Domeguiere Meda to Finance of America Mortgage LLC $101,850
Lisa E. Lamb to USAA Federal Savings Bank $167,815
Albert Sanders (a/k/a Albert J. Sanders) to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $164,719
Michael C. Pitt, Tina Pitt to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $355,797
Marty D. Kennedy, Virginia K. Kennedy to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $151,697
Eddie C. Stallings, Carrie J. Stallings to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $412,000
Joshua J. Roeller, Kressy J. Roeller to State Employees’ Credit Union $205,200
Rachel M. Baker to Rural Housing Service $175,000
Elizabeth A. Braud to Alcova Mortgage LLC $286,805
Tony A. Phillips, Theresa Phillips to Wells Fargo Bank NA $268,852
La’neika S. Benbow to Alcova Mortgage LLC $185,270
Shawnika Holmes, Demetrius Faison to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $277,889
Jessica Ewell to State Employees’ Credit Union $175,000
Lisa B. Brewington, Robert J.A. Brewington to State Employees’ Credit Union $100,000
Landon Thomas Letchworth to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $145,015
Daniel Ellis Albritton, Deidre Aldridge Albritton to Wells Fargo Bank NA $158,400
Todd McDonald, Carmen McDonald to Alcova Mortgage LLC $237,120
Emily A. Britt, Austin J. Britt to Alcova Mortgage LLC $160,606
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Union Bank $240,000
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Union Bank $150,000
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Union Bank $154,000
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Co. $376,000
Ryan Garrison, Jennifer Garrison to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $230,000
Andrew C. Weil, Susan R. Parlow to Bank of America NA $693,000
Fenil Jayantibhai Patel, Bhumikaben Kishorbhai Patel to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $410,000
Thomas Robert Tempel Jr., Kathleen Anne Tempel to AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC $394,635
Bradley M. Swinson, Stacey C. Swinson to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $535,400
ABC Family LLC to Dogwood State Bank $3,640,000
Michael Scott Money, Maria Pearce Money to Potomac Mortgage Group Inc. (d/b/a MVB Mortgage) $263,514
Timothy P. Banks, Felicia F. Banks to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $120,874
ABI Investments LLC to CresCom Bank $200,000
ABI Investments LLC to CresCom Bank $200,000
ABI Investments LLC to CresCom Bank $200,000
ABI Investments LLC to CresCom Bank $200,000
John B. Blackwell, Kathryn L. Blackwell to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $185,204
Kahing Lau, Mimi Ma Lau to TowneBank-Consumer $150,000
Robert Stewart, Katharine Stewart to State Employees’ Credit Union $115,200
1205 E 2nd Street LLC to CresCom Bank $240,000
Jeremy B. Tuchmayer, Kylene M. Dibble to State Employees’ Credit Union $142,000
Ample Storage Lake Worth LLC to Truist Bank $8,056,116.10
Cynthia L. Hart to Truist Bank $101,000
Travis Weathersby, Anna Weathersby to Alcova Mortgage LLC $192,364
Carolina Poultry Power RG1 LLC to SDCL CPP Biomass LLC $5,897,649 (amendment)
Meredith Austin Hoyle to Truist Bank $127,500
Paul C. Anderson, Mary C. Anderson to Southern Bank and Trust Company $125,000
Christina Moore, Martin Travis Moore to Truist Bank $166,250