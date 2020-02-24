The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
Gordon E. Jackson, Armanda J. Jackson to Planet Home Lending LLC $231,772
New South Properties of Clemson LLC to IberiaBank $720,221.61
Daniel R. Lowry, Ashton E. Harrison to Hometown Lenders Inc. $134,767
Richard A. McPhail to Alcova Mortgage LLC $190,909
The Pitt Realty Group LLC to KS Bank Inc. $158,300
Anna M. Ortiz to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $118,316
Barbara M. Lewis (a/k/a Barbara McDade McRorie), Alonza McRorie to Truist Bank $100,000
Anna Alvarez, Thomas Mitchell Alvarez to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $166,822
Patrick Shane Cash, Jamie Lynn Cash to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $169,005
Robert Christopher Gaines, Lisa A. Gaines to Truist Bank $218,700
Christina McCray to Quicken Loans Inc. $106,587
Brenda F. Bratton to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $165,806
E & S Homes LLC to Union Bank $108,880
Edmonson Properties LLC to First Bank $1,938,000
William G. Myers, June B. Myers to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $138,105
Luz del Carmen Jimenez Guerrero to Allegheny Casualty Company $100,000
Villedas Concrete Inc. to Allegheny Casualty Company $100,000
Daphne Grimes to Everett Financial Inc. (d/b/a Supreme Lending) $129,212
Kelly L. Andrews to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $204,225
Kelley E. Hensley, Aaron M. Culver to Equity Resources of Ohio Inc. $180,500
John Holley III to Alcova Mortgage LLC $156,806
Laura Laing Smith to State Employees’ Credit Union $183,500
Bradford Park Apartments LLC to The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company $8,000,000
Kelly Ann Garner, Richard Edward Garner to Quicken Loans Inc. $258,875
Keeden Mikhail Hopkins, Colleen Theresa Kilcoyne Hopkins to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $228,585
Rafael Rivera Perez, Francisco J. Limon to CenterState Bank NA $116,000
Randall Scott Draper, Hoornaz Kuklan Draper to Discover Bank $124,150
KBA Investments LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $748,000
Decedric Devon Gardner to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $124,532
Zachary J. Womack, Kimberly Mills Womack to Churchill Mortgage Corporation $112,000
Jordan Beresko to Quicken Loans Inc. $152,915
William Randall Tatum-Mintz, Lela Ruth Tatum-Mintz to Quicken Loans Inc. $171,742
Kelly Thomas Harris to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,400
Molly C. Maffei to Truist Bank $124,700
Hannah M. Hines, David M. Goltermann to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $209,000
Chad W. Tober, Louis E. Perez, Colleen Ellen Perez to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $157,200
Taft-Ward Investments LLC to First Horizon Bank (successor by conversion) $43,850,000 (amendment)
Clinton Ray Barnes, Sara Lee Barnes to Wintrust Mortgage (d/o Barrington Bank and Trust Co. NA) $114,300
VB Stratford Properties LLC to First Bank $308,400
Lonnie Jackson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $184,594
A. Sydes Construction Inc. to Truist Bank (f/k/a Branch Banking and Trust Company) $25,000,000 (amendment)
William Jobe Robinson to Truist Bank $164,000
A. Sydes Construction Inc. to Truist Bank (f/k/a Branch Banking and Trust Company) $25,000,000 (amendment)
James B. Spears, Courtney A. Young-Spears to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc. $248,900
Alex K. Reeves Jr., Theresa Reeves to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $304,286
Timothy David Camp, Erin Boyd Camp to Truist Bank $224,550
Emily Rosemary Burnett to Finance of America Mortgage LLC $121,212
Teddy Ray Pollard Jr. to United Community Bank $160,550
Alan Powell, Darlene Keel Powell to Alcova Mortgage LLC $260,800
Anthony E. Yelverton to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $299,389
Melody Anne Sutton to Movement Mortgage LLC $130,609
Brian Edward Biolchini, Marisol Biolchini to The Federal Savings Bank $203,200
Edron Harris to State Employees’ Credit Union $162,000
Roberta Medeiros Veluci Marlow, Brian Spencer Marlow to Truist Bank $279,000
H & A Scientific Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $126,650
Robert O. Cutrell to Navy Federal Credit Union $152,625
UMP-JGT LLC to Truist Bank $365,000
William Hunter Boyd, Danielle Boyd to Alpha Mortgage Corporation $181,925
Ranjith Kumar Appukutty, Gowthami Chidambaram to Truist Bank $152,033
Walker Lee Allen III, Wendy M. Allen to Village Capital & Investment LLC $314,841
Thomas M. Adams, Kimberly Ewell Adams to Truist Bank $224,700
Arnetta Pridgen to State Employees’ Credit Union $130,000
Biggs Construction Inc. to Select Bank & Trust Company $144,000
Patricia Aguilar to Wells Fargo Bank NA $206,900
June I. Bland, Thomas Spencer Bland to Bank of America NA $100,000
Eyad Zeidan, Odila Yusef Rahman to Alcova Mortgage LLC $302,565
Jason R. McCarter (a/k/a Jason Richard McCarter), Natalie Victoria McCarter to Truist Bank $136,000
Jo Ann Jones to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $248,700
Harmony Simpkins to State Employees’ Credit Union $105,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $143,888
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $141,808
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $151,337
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $135,700
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $113,364
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $113,364
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $141,808
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $132,527
Carlton Donnell White, Christine Williams White (a/k/a Christine White) to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $154,844.62
Aldridge and Southerland Builders Inc. to Charles Donald Southerland $320,000
Jacqueline Wolf Rush to PNC Bank NA $157,500
West Wood MHC LLC to Five Star Bank $2,475,900
Four Oaks Swine LLC, Greenfox Farms LLC, Jack Jones Allen Jr., William T. Allen, Ted and Jack Allen Inc., Crossroads Swine LLC to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $5,122,808.69
John Reisch, Michele Reisch to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $200,000
Jaime Cope Lewis to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $170,050
GUC Properties LLC to First Bank $3,400,000
Leon Wilkins to PNC Bank NA $106,000
Jeffrey Lawrence McPherson, Denise Duncan McPherson to Wyndham Capital Mortgage Inc. $240,000
Robert A. Joyner Jr., Valerie A. Joyner to Quicken Loans Inc. $123,284
Genesis MHC LLC, West Winds MHC LLC to Five Star Bank $1,498,000