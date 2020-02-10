The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Jan. 16-22 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
2020 Global Investments LLC, agent Eugene Wang, 3412 Flora Drive, Winterville.
A Man With a Brush Painting Co. LLC, agent Michael J. Fulcher Sr., 3168 Ormondsville Road, Ayden.
AAAAA Endeavors LLC, agent Virgil Leggett, 2103 Cameron Court, Winterville.
Al Suggs Grilling LLC, agent Tyeisha Suggs, 1500 Joel Drive, Apt. A, Greenville.
Armor Insurance and Senior Solutions LLC, agent Kelley Tyndall, 125 Foy Drive, Rocky Mount.
Auto Services Unlimited Group Inc., agent Jawanda Ruffin, 3145 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville.
Battery Storage Holdings LLC, agent Daniel Shaffer, 4462 Meadowbrook Road, Rocky Mount.
C Lynch Investments LLC, agent Christian Ariel Lynch, 2227 N. Main St., Tarboro.
C & C Travels LLC, agent Corey D. Barnes, 206 Candlewood Drive, Greenville.
Cama Self Directed IRA LLC, L. Allen Hahn, 504-A Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Cells & Etc. LLC, agent Calestric “Shaneir” Faison, 2031 Manning Road, Greenville.
CJS Delivery Services LLC, agent Charles Ray, 235 Glenfield Road, Snow Hill.
Coastal Medical Technology LLC, agent Amir Khosrowpour, 126 Lismore Drive, Winterville.
Deep Creek Agriculture LLC, agent Dylan Evans, 51 Dickens Road, Tarboro.
E & A Tax Services LLC, agent Elvis Maldonado, 1330 Thomas Langston Road, Unit #4, Winterville.
ENC Building Company LLC, agent Edgar Hernandez-Moreno, 379 Tar Heel Drive, Greenville.
EZ Mart Hwy 43 LLC, agent Anwar Qatabi, 4391 Charles Blvd., Greenville.
Gamers Tomb LLC, agent Christopher Cone, 3800B Nantucket Road, Greenville.
Glowing and Growing LLC, agent Mirah Mayo, 418 Coleman Ave., Rocky Mount.
Greene Brothers LLC, agent Talbot A. Greene, 935 Nottingham Road, Greenville.
Greenville Window Cleaning and Home Repair Inc., agent Chad Eric Skretvedt, 106 Belmont Drive, Greenville.
HM Walling Investments LLC, agent Harrison Walling, 4462 Meadowbrook Road, Rocky Mount.
Intrepid Architecture PA, agent Albrecht N. McLawhorn, 2104 Crooked Creek Road, Greenville.
JC Investors LLC, agent Lakiesha Cross, 100 Hunter Hill Road, Tarboro.
K & K Services & Repairs LLC, agent Dwayne Eric Ketner, 8812 W. Marlboro Road, Farmville.
KCrookDesign Inc., agent Katelyn Kozuch, 596 Pirate Cove Road, Washington.
Kray Z Kurves LLC, agent Bonita Wright, 102 David Drive, F 31, Greenville.
LadyEBoutique LLC, agent Evelyn Campbell, 997 Free Gospel Road, Snow Hill.
Lead Rover Inc., agent Accounting & Business Solutions of Eastern Carolina LLC, 1800 N. Greene St., Ste. E, Greenville.
M & B Automotive Services LLC, agent Daniel Mullins, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Marty’s Trucking LLC, agent Marty Williams, 942 N.C. 45 North, Merry Hill.
Opulent Hydrations LLC, agent Crystal Minor, 1362 Camilla Drive, Greenville.
Pamlico Hardwoods LLC, agent Allen Bahnson Gray, 115 N. Respess St., Washington.
Patient Centered Innovation Inc., agent Mary Sue Collier, 2401 Brookridge Circle, Greenville.
Paul Chapel United Holy Church, nonprofit, agent Chester L. Beamon, 6201 Appie Road, Walstonburg.
Rego Dental Group LLC, agent Alex Pappas, CPA, PA, 502-C Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Richardson-Beamon Investment Group LLC, agent Gracie Beamon Moore, 3005 Berkley Drive, Rocky Mount.
Robby Sheets Creative LLC, agent Robby Sheets, 1108 Bristolmoor Drive, Winterville.
Taft’s Aviation Services LLC, agent Taft Louis Stallings, 3876 Speight Seed Farm Road, Winterville.
The Shotgun Whisperer Inc., agent Paul Edward Bowen, 209 Eighth St., Ayden.
The Unique Way LLC, agent Jaquna Winborne, 2140 Silver Maple Lane, Apt. 208, Greenville.
WeR1RealEstateInvestors LLC, agent Andrew W. Mullins, 409 Eastbrook Drive, Apt. C, Greenville.