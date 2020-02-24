The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Jan. 30-Feb. 5 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
2Fifty2Productions LLC, agent Kara A. Fletcher, 317 Arlington St., Rocky Mount.
Absolute Value LLC, agent Jaleel Kuteh, 2233 Bellamy Drive, Apt. 131, Greenville.
Berkshire Acres Community Association, nonprofit, agent Robin Joyner, 704 Lincoln Drive, Rocky Mount.
BJs Lawn Care Service LLC, agent Billy Williams, 313 S. Martin L. King Jr. St., Pinetops.
Blanche’s Bistro Inc., agent Reuben C. Blackwell IV, 912 Sycamore St., Rocky Mount.
Cervantes 903 Painting LLC, agent Rigoberto Cervantes Delgado, 362 Guthrie Turner Road, Snow Hill.
Conjuring Logistics LLC, agent Reece Johnson, 2009 Tower Place, Apt. 1, Greenville.
ConverterMax LLC, agent David Thomas Morse Jr., 202 W. Academy St., Colerain.
Delicious Memories LLC, agent Chassitity Inman, 20028 U.S. Highway 264 East, Pinetown.
Don & Sons Trucking LLC, agent Donny Brown, 1074 Wynn Lane, Williamston.
Eliflo Media LLC, agent Jerrell Ayran, 109 Belmont Drive, Greenville.
Gene’s Mobile Detailing & Pressure Washing LLC, agent Gerald Wooten, 810 B’s Barbeque Road, Apt. A, Greenville.
G-Vegas Transportation LLC, agent Antonio Demetrius Sharp, 315 S. Evans St., Greenville.
Hauling With Us LLC, agent Tyrone Wilson, 506 Hackney Ave., Washington.
Jesse Creation LLC, agent Jessica Bell-Pitchford, 205 Eagles Mere Trail, Rocky Mount.
Jones & Associates LLC, agent Jonathan Jones, 2409 Charles Blvd., Greenville.
Katlyn Rowland LLC, agent Katlyn Rowland, 203 Kenilworth Road, Greenville.
My Three Boys Insurance Solutions Inc., agent Kelley Tyndall, 125 Foy Drive, Rocky Mount.
Nathaniel Jax Gardner LLC, agent Edward Gardner, 4357 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Ayden.
PBJ, NC LLC, agent Patricia W. Lewis, 104 Cary Place, Washington.
Rico Anthony Enterprises LLC, agent Fredrico B. Anthony, 4208 Cady Drive, Greenville.
River Vibes LLC, agent Jennifer Schmitt, 101 Bluegill Drive, Washington.
Roadway (RW) Trucking LLC, agent William M. White Jr., 302 Snow Ave., Powellsville.
Rubio Painting LLC, agent Ernesto Rubio Suarez, 301 Guthrie Turner Road, Snow Hill.
S.P. Whitaker Property Management LLC, agent Susie Patricia Whitaker, 104 Barrington Court, Rocky Mount.
Shy’kayla Hands of Glory Inc., nonprofit, agent Jamecia Howard, 520 Spring Forest Road, Apt. O, Greenville.
Tasteful Byte LLC, agent Alicia G. Harding, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road, Ste. 107-104, Greenville.
Taylor 5 Insurance Services Inc., agent Kelley Tyndall, 125 Foy Drive, Rocky Mount.
TN Of Rocky Mount Inc., agent Bich Ngoc Le, 1866 Stone Rose Drive, Rocky Mount.
Trey’s Barber Shop LLC, agent Travorus Mason, 1301 Highland Drive, Washington.
Twisted Transport LLC, agent Lakeya S. Wilkins, 3738 Barnhill St., Bethel.
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church — Food Bank, nonprofit, agent Terry Little, 1250 Sticks Road, Washington.
Zander Real Estate Holdings LLC, agent Jason C. Zander, 1181 S. Wesleyan Blvd., Rocky Mount.