The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Bill Wohlenburg: Lot 195, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2 $393
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Scott Brandon Tisdale, Connie Love Tisdale: parcel, Carolina Township quitclaim
Joseph Allen Wooten III, Luci H. Wooten to Matthew C. Causey, Britt A. Causey: 29.30 acres, Falkland Township $222
Matthew Owen Blackman, Brittany Blackman to Nicholas Ryan Proctor: Lot 22, Arden Ridge, Section 3, Grimesland Township $430
Harold L. Tyson Jr., Karen H. Tyson to Maxwell A. Nairn: 10.00 acres $110
Robert Roy Sealey Sr., Belinda Lee Sealey to Richard A. McPhail: Lot 14, Cooper’s Point, Phase 2, Winterville Township $378
Joan W. Tripp to Edith Sanchez Zavala, Juan Granados: Lot 7, Block A, Sherwood Greens, Section II $150
Katherine Glover Earlosky (t/t/a Katherine D. Glover), Jaryd Michael Earlosky to The Pitt Realty Group LLC: Lot 4A, Williamsburg East, Greenville Township $200
Debra S. Laich to Maqsood Ahmed: Unit 133-E Willoughby Park Condominium $95
MidFirst Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: Lot 31, Block D, Clevewood subdivision
Janie E. Owens, Eric L. Owens to Anna M. Ortiz: Lot 24-B, Hampton Creek, Phase One $241
Gregory Joe Stevens to Thomas Mitchell Alvarez, Anna Alvarez: Lot 6, Block C, Tucker Estates subdivision $340
Robert C. Gaines, Lisa A. Gaines to Patrick Shane Cash, Jamie Lynn Cash: Lot 62, Ashley Meadows, Section 1, Phase 3 $356
Chintankumar H. Patel, Sejal Chintankumar Patel to Christopher Gaines, Lisa A. Gaines: Lot 100, Westhaven South, Phase 1 $486
Irene Bunting (f/k/a Elizabeth Irene Williams) to R. Gregory Gladson, Donna B. Gladson: 0.783 acres and 0.224 acres, Grimesland Township gift
Winterville Rescue & EMS Inc. (successor) to E & S Homes LLC: parcel (with exceptions) $190
Edmonson Construction Company of Greenville LLC (successor in interest) to Edmonson Properties LLC: Lots 152A, 153A, 153B, 154A, 154B, 155A, 155B, 156A and 156B, Augusta Trails, Section 1, Phase 2; Lots 31A, 31B, 36A, 36B, 96A, 96B, 97A, 97B, 127A, 127B, 128A and 128B, Augusta Trails, Section 4, Phase 1; Lots 147A, 147B, 149A and 149B, Augusta Trails, Section 3; Lot 13, Medford Pointe, Section 1, Phase 1; Lot 38, Bristolmoor, Section 3
Tracy H. Stroud (guardian) to William G. Myers, June B. Myers: Lot 22, Meeting Place subdivision, Winterville Township $270
WJH LLC to Daphne Grimes: Lot 34, Lake View subdivision, Section 3, Arthur Township $270
ARE RP Penny Hill LLC to Alchemy Land Penny Hill LLC: 17.72 acres
Reggie Spain Homes LLC (a/k/a Reggies Spain Homes LLC) to Kelley E. Hensley, Aaron M. Culver: Lot 159, Meadow Woods, Section 2, Phase 2, Greenville $380
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to John Holley III: Unit 4, Building TH13, The Hollows at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase 2 $320
Johnny Allen Pittman Jr., Sylvia M. Pittman to Christopher Todd Nichols, Kristen Gatlin Nichols: parcel $30
Gregorio Martinez Jr., Shiela L. Martinez to Tracy Deon White, Sharon D. White: Lot 15, Clark’s Ridge, Section One, Belvoir Township $170
Viola B. McMillan to William Michael James, Megan Nicole James: 0.858 acres
Pedro Balderas Trust to City of Greenville: 1 acre $50
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Vernon Sowers: Lot 13, Block D, Kennedy Estates subdivision, Ayden Township $50
The Bank of New York Mellon (trustee) to ATM Properties LLC: Lot 135, Crystal Acres, Section 5 $132
Steven Rosen, Ashley Roseno to Kelly Ann Garner, Richard Edward Garner: Lot 269, Langston West, Section 7, Winterville Township $545
Mary Allen Stephens to Rafael Rivera Perez, Francisco Javier Limon: 10 acres, Arthur Township; 20 acres (with exception), Arthur Township $290
Burgeon Investments LLC to Eastern Pines Water Corporation: parcel
Zachary J. Womack to Zachary J. Womack, Kimberly Mills Womack: Lot 20, Block C, Belvedere subdivision, Section II, Greenville quitclaim
Alex Reeves, Theresa Reeves to Jordan Beresko: Lot 6, Block A, Red Banks subdivision, Winterville Township $360
Brian Spencer Marlow, Roberta Medeiros Veluci-Marlow to Kelly Thomas Harris: Lot 37, Block E, Treetops subdivision, Section V, Phase III $376
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Molly C. Maffei: Lot 96, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2 $360
Linwood R. Hines, Lori T. Hines to David M. Goltermann, Hannah M. Hines: Lot 1, Woodridge North subdivision, Winterville Township $440
First Colony Construction Co. to Chad W. Tober, Louis E. Perez, Colleen E. Perez: Lot 151, Meadow Woods subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $393
Lois R. Burger (a/k/a Lois Rose Burger), Kimberly O. McIntyre (agent) to David R. Bjorkman, Sylvia J. Bjorkman: Lot 3-A, The Gates at Treetops $257
Linwood Michael Stroud, Lisa May Stroud to Emerald Ballast Properties LLC: Lot 13, Block F, Colonial Heights subdivision $190
Tetterton Farms LLC to Atlantic Oil Company Inc.: parcel, Bethel-Carolina Township $400
Jeffrey Warren, Jenna Warren to Horseshoe MHP LLC: Lot 6, Block B, Camelot subdivision, Section 9 $140
Tommie L. Little Jr., Jennifer J. Little to VB Stratford Properties LLC: Lot 14, Stratford Villas subdivision, Greenville Township; Lot 4, Stratford Villas subdivision, Greenville Township; Lot 20, Stratford Villas subdivision, Greenville Township $771
Joseph A. Ceravone, Jessica L. Ceravone to Lonnie Jackson: Lot 85, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park $376
NSD Company Inc. to A. Sydes Construction Inc.: Lot 63, Villa Grande, Phase One, Section B, Winterville Township $90
Marcia J. Heins (t/t/a Marcia Lambert), Richard A. Heins to William Jobe Robinson: Lot 28, Block B, Maple Ridge subdivision, Grimesland Township $410
NSD Company Inc. to A. Sydes Construction Inc.: Lot 40, Summer Place, Phase One, Grimesland Township $102
NSD Company Inc. to A. Sydes Construction Inc.: Lot 56, Villa Grande, Phase One, Section B, Winterville Township $90
Andrew Koehler, Shannon Koehler to James B. Spears, Courtney A. Young-Spears: Lot 27, Tucker Estates North, Phase Three, Winterville Township $524
Velvet L. Smith to Prosper Real Estate Holdings LLC: Unit 3, Building O, The Vineyards, Winterville Township $166
Fouzan Hamed (a/k/a Fozan Hamed), Sabah Hamed to Pirate Bros LLC: Lot 11, Block A, River Hill subdivision, Section 1; Lot 3, Block J, Candlewick Estates quitclaim
Stephen M. Sullivan, Dale J. Sullivan to Alex Reeves Jr., Theresa Reeves: Lot 38, Cornerstone, Section Two, Winterville Township $620
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Timothy David Camp, Erin Boyd Camp: Lot 28, Red Birch, Grimesland Township $500
Robert M. Taylor to Emily Rosemary Burnett: 0.6015 acres, Carolina Township $240
Leopoldo Frederick Pascasio Jr., Emily Stancill Pascasio to Teddy Ray Pollard Jr.: Lot 13, Block L, Club Pines subdivision, Section V, Winterville Township $338
B.P. Investments Inc. to CMH Homes Inc.: Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, Staton Mill Crossing, Bethel Township $364
Jeanne White Newman (n/k/a Jeanne White) to Jeanne White: Lot 5, Coburn’s Landing subdivision, Section 1, Phase 1, Pactolus Township quitclaim
Julian L. Nelson, Kimberly M. Nelson to Edward M. Brown III: 0.79 acre, Bethel Township $70
Melody Anne Sutton (f/k/a Melody Anne McInnis, Melody Anne Elizabeth McInnis), William L. Martin, Elizabeth D. Martin to Mirelle Wilson, Luke Tyler John Wilson: Unit 2942-B, Forbes Woods Condominium, Section 5, Winterville Township $132
Ronald J. Mayo, Joan K. Mayo, Holly A. Mayo to Melody Sutton: Lot 180A, Fieldstone at Landover subdivision, Section 1, Arthur Township $287
William D. Smith to NCA2 LLC: Unit 210, Treetops Condominiums, Phase II, Winterville Township $122
Edward A. Turnage to APCH Properties LLC: two parcels, Greenville Township $40
Joanne E. Bolton, Woodrow W. Bolton, Holly Lhousni, Abderrahman Lhousni, Heidi Erber, Jonathan F. Linan, Dennis J. Erber, Carla Erber, Wayne E. Erber, Jenny Erber to Edron Harris: Lot 2, Block C, Candlewick Estates subdivision, Section 1, Greenville; Lot 4 (portion), Block C, Candlewick Estates subdivision, Section 1, Greenville $329
Norman Lee Garrish to Jean Davis Garrish: Lot 18, Ragland Acres subdivision, Section II, Winterville Township
Barry Lee Fox, Bonnie Fox to Roberta Medeiros Veluci Marlow, Brian Spencer Marlow: Lot 4, Trotters Ridge, Winterville Township $620
ATM Properties LLC to H & A Scientific Inc.: Suite 6-B, Lot 6, Regency Office Park Condominiums $298
John B. Cutrell Jr., Jill D. Cutrell to Robert O. Cutrell: Lot 84, Woodridge North, Phase III, Winterville Township $300
Van Leer Rentals LLC to Veranda Properties LLC: Unit 6, Building QQ, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four, Winterville Township $90
Kinchen L. Walston, Tammy D. Walston to Kendall Leigh Walston: Lot 82, Sawgrass Pointe, Phase 1 gift
Edmund Hoover Taft III, Donna W. Taft to UMP-JGT LLC: Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, Block A, University Medical Park Townhomes; Lot 4, Block M, University Medical Park Townhomes; Lot 3, Block M, University Medical Park Townhomes (one-half undivided interest) $860
First Colony Construction Co. to William H. Boyd, Danielle L. Boyd: Lot 152, Meadow Woods subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $383
Raymond Gregg Hill, Marsha Hill, Robert O’Neil Hill Jr., Nina M. Hill, Stephen Britt Hill, Holly Hill to WJH LLC: Lots 11 and 31, Block F, Country Squire Estates, Section 2; Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block H, Country Squire Estates, Section 2 $300
David E. Bell Jr., Misty Ash Bell to Anitha Krishnamurthy, Rammohan Krishnamurthy: Unit 2, Building G, Dudley’s Grant, Section 5, Winterville Township $174
William L. Bradford, Darshan M. Bradford to Jo Ann Parrott Cameron: Lot 51, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park $368
Leah Walker to Ernest Walker: parcel
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Ranjith Kumar Appukutty, Gowthami Chidambaram: Unit 3, Building TH13, The Hollows at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase 2 $322
Donna Allen Hester, Dan Morgan Hester to Sharon Allen Harman, William Henry Harman: 3.9 acres, Grimesland Township $130 quitclaim
P & CHC LLC to Thomas M. Adams, Kimberly Ewell Adams: Lot 10, Kinsaul Place East, Arthur Township $70
SAAD Rentals LLC to WSFU LLC: parcel, Greenville $6
HBL Investments LLC to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville: Lot 12, Turner Run subdivision, Grimesland Township; tract, Grimesland Township $100
Arnetta Pridgen to Marie Exalus: Unit 2, Building K, Lot 104, Vancroft Townhomes, Section 2, Winterville Township $143
ABC Family LLC to Arnetta Pridgen: Lot 38B, South Ridge subdivision, Winterville Township $260
Jerry W. Clark, Judy R. Clark to Biggs Construction Inc.: Lot 11, Block L, Club Pines subdivision, Section V, Greenville $360
Biggs Construction Inc. to Jerry W. Clark, Judith R. Clark: Lot 19, Cornerstone, Section 2, Winterville Township $692
Stallings Investments LLC to JC Hazelton Builders LLC: Lot 67, Cornerstone, Section Two $83
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Patricia Aguilar: Lot 34, Stone Haven at Landover, Section One, Arthur Township $414
Elizabeth Ann Chapman, Carl R. Chapman to Hailee T. Whitfield, Johnathan Shrock: Lot 6, Block B, Gold Leaf Estates $180
Therasa Miller (t/t/a Therasa M. Drewery) to Therasa Miller: Lot 4-B, Block B, Heritage Village subdivision, Greenville Township quitclaim
Eyad Zeidan, Odila Yusef Rahman to Eyad Zeidan, Odila Yusef Rahman: Lot 321, Langston West, Sections 8 and 9, Winterville
HBL Investments LLC to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville: Lot 6, Turner Run subdivision $80
H.P.D. LLC to West Wood MHC LLC: 41.57 acres; parcel $6,400
James Knott Proctor III (t/t/a James Knott Proctor), Anita Reeves Proctor to Elizabeth Marie Proctor: Lot 78, Quail Ridge, Section 4, Winterville Township $134
Hazel B. Barnett, Amy Barnett, Nancy B. Westbrook, Kelly Elks to East Carolina Timber LLC: 16.30 acres, Winterville Township $32 (timber)
Christiana Black Kernodle (trustee) to East Carolina Timber LLC: 22.81 acres, Winterville Township $68 (timber)
Edward Timothy Allen Sr., Kathryn P. Allen to East Carolina Timber LLC: 37.16 acres, Winterville Township $88 (timber)
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to William L. Bradford, Darshan M. Bradford: Lot 32, Brookfield, Section Three, Winterville Township $390
J. Kevin Frick, Lisa Frick to Harmony Simpkins: Unit 1131-C, Building 9, Lot 3, Turtle Creek Condominiums, Greenville Township $206
North/North/West Inc. to Carlton Donnell White, Christine White: Lot 26, Silver Creek, Phase 1, Section Two, Belvoir Township $34
Benjie Forrest Farms LLC to Beatrice P. Stiltz: Lot 2, Timber Ridge subdivision $176
HBL Investments LLC to Aldridge and Southerland Builders Inc.: Lots 70A, 70B, 71A, 71B, 72A, 72B, 73A, 73B, 74A, 74B, 75A, 75B, 76A, 76B, 77A and 77B, Bent Creek subdivision, Phase 2, Greenville $672
Gladys Marisol Leon Moya to Pendry Investments Inc.: Lot 6, Block A, The Woods subdivision $88
Florence Fulford Moore to Robert E. Lee Parker: Lot 29, Quail Ridge, Section 1 $194
Leon Raymond Hardee (individually and as trustee) to Hardee Family Holdings LLC: 2.19 acres; tract quitclaim
Hardee Family Holdings LLC to Ted Allen: 56.081 acres quitclaim
Hardee Family Holdings LLC to Greenfox Farms LLC: 96.75 acres $2,039
Hardee Family Holdings LLC to Greenfox Farms LLC: 2.19 acres; tract; 51.4 acres, Chicod Township; 132.418 acres, Grimesland Township $2,804
Hardee Family Holdings LLC to Four Oaks Swine LLC: 0.55 acres; 43.535 acres; 90.45 acres; 14.83 acres $3,059
Noah T. Cox Jr. (trustee), Carolyn J. Cox (trustee) to Philip R. Bucco, Brenda J. Bucco: Lot 2, Gloria Estates, Winterville Township $321
Caroline S. Senn, Michael Senn to Sue K. Neyhard, Robert Neyhard II, Robert Neyhard III, Kimberly Neyhard, Laura Moore Jones (t/t/a Laura Moore), Matthew Jones: Unit 202, Building 1924, Lot 3, Tara Condominium Complex, Phase 10
Sue K. Neyhard, Robert Neyhard II, Robert Neyhard III, Kimberly Neyhard, Laura Moore Jones (t/t/a Laura Moore), Matthew Jones to Caroline S. Senn, Michael Senn: Unit 204, Building 1924, Lot 3, Tara Condominium Complex, Phase 10
Rebecca Parker Smead (t/t/a Rebecca Dale Parker), Steven Smead to Jaime Cope Lewis: Lots 1 (portion) and 2, Southcrest, Winterville Township $358
David Colon, Nancy R. Colon to Deco Properties LLC: parcel, Ayden Township quitclaim
Christian Daniel Moore, Samantha Carol Williams to Christian Daniel Moore: Lot 24, Meadow Woods, Section 1 quitclaim
John Allen Tucker, Kathryn Welch Tucker to Ralph C. Tucker Jr.: 177.640 acres $118
West Winds II LLC to West Winds MHC LLC: two tracts, Belvoir Township $1,380