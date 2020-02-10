The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Jan. 16-22. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required)
Brian Ladwig (trustee), Claudia Ladwig (trustee) to Brian Ladwig, Claudia Hart Ladwig: 8.147 acres (with exception), Grifton Township
Robert Lewis Lane Jr. to William J. Manning: two tracts (with exceptions), Chicod Township $84
Renny Jane Myers Cannon (individually and as executrix), Richard L. Cannon III, Tyler Eugene Myers, Karine J. Myers, Kathryn T. Scott, Matthew C. Scott, Elizabeth A. Finch to Xiaoxi Cui: Lot 47, Ironwood cluster subdivision, Phase V $780
Michael Brandon Manning, Pamela Brooks Manning to Emma Clare Willis, Andrew Trey Willis: Lot 12, Fox Chase subdivision, Section II $280
Larry Melton, Valentine Melton to Anthony B. Davis: Lot 85, Waterford subdivision, Section 3, Phase 2, Winterville Township $649
Kathryn Pope (a/k/a Kathryn Earehart), Bryan Earehart to Sean M. Taylor, Brittany L. Taylor: Lot 28, Whitaker Glen subdivision, Arthur Township correction
Dwight B. McGowan, Janice McGowan to Edwin D. Santiago Sr., Marilyn Santiago: 13.2017 acres, Chicod Township $340
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Komal Nandwani, Mahesh Nandwani: Unit 2, Building M, Karringtyn Crossing, Medford Pointe, Greenville $282
Guy M. Leggett III, Teresa J. Leggett, Lori L. Guin, Timothy Bart Guin to Lori L. Guin, Timothy Bart Guin: Lot 5, Teakwood, Section 1, Arthur Township
Edward J. Kurowicki to Latonya N. Todd: Lot 23, Allen Ridge subdivision, Section 1, Arthur Township $300
David Anthony Campbell, Brandie N. Campbell to Campbell Real Estate Group LLC: Unit X-2, Sheraton Village, Section 5, Phase 2, Winterville Township
Brian Ladwig, Claudia Hart Ladwig to Brian Ladwig (trustee), Claudia Ladwig (trustee): 8.147 acres (with exception), Grifton Township
Jordan C. Taunton, Ashton P. Taunton (t/t/a Ashton Page Pierce) to Jacob Alton Manning, Haley Manning: Lot 97, Brittany Ridge subdivision, Section 4, Grimesland Township $400
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Debra F. Albritton: Lot 198, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2 $399
Erick Van Den Heuvel (a/k/a Erick Vandenheuvel), Bianca Santini Van Den Heuvel (a/k/a Bianca Santini Vandenheuvel) to Ashton Pierce Taunton, Jordan Taunton: Lot 29, River Branch, Phase 2 $656
D.R. Horton Inc. to Carmen Rodriguez: Lot 15, Denali subdivision, Section 3 $474
Garris-Evans Lumber Company to Peter G. Sword, Donna T. Sword: Lot 62, Tull’s Cove, Section 2, Winterville Township $390
Ellen J. Kearney, Mitchell Kearney to Sandra Domeguiere Meda: Lot 22A, Williamsbrook East, Greenville Township $210
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Lisa E. Lamb: Unit 1, Building TH13, The Hollows at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase 2 $336
Clarence Lee Jordan, Miranda Sutton Jordan to Clarence Lee Jordan (trustee), Miranda Sutton Jordan (trustee): Lot 31, Brickyard Crossing, Section 2
Patricia Ann Swigeart to Patricia Ann Swigeart, Leona B. Boal, Juanita M. Hobden: Lot 2, Red Birch subdivision, Greenville correction
Leona B. Boal, Patricia Ann Swigeart to Juanita M. Hobden: Lot 2, Red Birch subdivision, Grimesland Township quitclaim
Mark D. Hollingsworth, Priscilla Williams Hollingsworth to Betty A. Chamberlain, Wesley J. Chamberlain: Lot 6B, Southridge subdivision, Winterville Township $210
Johnny Y. Tan to Cindy P. Carter: Lots 12 and 13 (portions), Block H, Belvedere subdivision, Section IV $250
PB Builders LLC to Michael Cary Pitt, Tina Davis Pitt: Lot 2, Millford Place, Chicod Township $160
Tony Keith Woolard (t/t/a Tony Woolard), Toni Michelle Woolard to John M. Dedrick: Lot 5, Sutter’s Place, Winterville Township $346
Jason Herman Hardison, Kristen Sullivan Hardison to Rachel M. Baker: Lot 9, Pine View subdivision, Section 2, Ayden Township $350
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Elizabeth A. Braud: Lot 213, Glen Castle at Irish Creek, Winterville Township $604
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Tony Anthony Phillips, Theresa Edwards Phillips: Lot 349, Langston West, Phase 11, Section 1 $673
Shawnika Holmes (t/t/a Shawnika H. Wilkes) to La’neika S. Benbow: Lot 142, Langston Farms, Phase 5, Winterville Township $382
Houses BPR LLC to Shawnika Holmes, Demetrius Faison: Lot 37, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase One, Arthur Township $600
James Alton Blalock (individually and as successor trustee) to Lynwood E. Tyndall, Crystal L. Tyndall, Cynthia Phillips: Lot 188, Lincoln Park $66
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Jessica Ewell: Lot 242, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2 $428
U.S. Bank Trust NA (trustee) to Cabana Properties III LLC: parcel, Greenville quitclaim
Cabana Properties III LLC to Ryan Scott Garrott: parcel, Greenville $61
David Allen Griffith to Landon Thomas Letchworth: Lot 41-A, Brook Hollow, Section One, Greenville Township $300
Linda Jean Norville Peaden to Johnny Allen Pittman Jr.: tract (with exceptions) $39
Tracy W. Muse, Kathy J. Muse to Arden B. Jones: Lot 102, Magnolia Ridge, Phase 2, Winterville Township $480
Edward Paul Hausle to George Smith Saad: Lot 22, Block B, Maple Ridge subdivision, Grimesland Township $400
Stanley Whaley, Kellie Jean Haddock to Donna Haddock: 1.27 acres $124
Casey Whited (executor) to Daniel Ellis Albritton, Deidre Aldridge Albritton: 9.74 acres (with exception) $352
Fletcher Ventures LLC (f/k/a Fletcher Family Properties LLC) to The Preserve Association of Homeowners Inc.: two tracts (with exception), Pactolus Township
Stephen E. Pyles II, Nicole W. Pyles to Todd McDonald, Carmen McDonald: Lot 2, Harvey’s Woods subdivision, Grimesland Township $500
Jonathan K. Sutton, Dama Sutton to Emily A. Britt, Austin J. Britt: Lot 15, Laura’s Ridge subdivision, Section 2 $318
U.S. Bank National Association (trustee) to Gary A. Foote, Pattie W. Foote: parcel, Fountain $60
Gail F. Barber, Guitta Mary Joseph, Kathryn Koelz Cannon, Michelle Bolduc Cannon, Stephen Nassif Cannon, Laura Lynne Cannon to Lucille Vera C. Gast: two tracts, Farmville
James Ervin Mills Jr., Martha Mills, Ronald Gray Mills, Loretta Mills, Kelly Ward Mills, Diann Mills, Riley Carroll Mills, Diane M. Mills, Stanley Brian Mills, Janet T. Mills to Riley Carroll Mills, Diane M. Mills: Lot 2 (portion), Elijah Mills Land division, Greenville $104
James Ervin Mills Jr., Martha Mills, Ronald Gray Mills, Loretta Mills, Kelly Ward Mills, Diann Mills, Riley Carroll Mills, Diane M. Mills, Stanley Brian Mills, Janet T. Mills to Ronald Gray Mills, Riley Carroll Mills, Diane M. Mills: two tracts (with exceptions) $148
Courtney Henderson Newkirk, Dewitt Nathaniel Newkirk Jr. (individually and as attorney-in-fact) to Unshakable Builders Inc.: 3 acres, Greenville Township
Happy Trail Farms LLC to Unshakable Builders Inc.: Lots 18 and 19, Autumn Ridge subdivision, Section Two, Arthur Township $120
Courtney Henderson Newkirk, Dewitt Nathaniel Newkirk Jr. (individually and as attorney-in-fact) to Unshakable Builders Inc.: Lot 12, Nicholas Acres
Melvin Clifton Granby, Flora Wilder Granby to Ryan Garrison, Jennifer Garrison: Lots 6 and 7 (portion), Block D, Westhaven subdivision, Section 9, Phase 1 $460
State Employees’ Credit Union to SECURE Inc.: Lot 1, Block F, Edwards Acres, Chicod Township $87
Wells Fargo Bank NA to ABC Family LLC: 20.004 acres $9,100
William Leland Bagley, Geraldine K. Bagley to Chad Leland Bagley: two tract, Farmville Township; 0.39 acre, Farmville Township $186
Tony R. Andrews to NC3 & Company LLC: 0.27 acre quitclaim
John D. Hance, Holly W. Hance to Holly W. Hance: Lot 33, Bullock Farm subdivision, Phase 3, Winterville
M & M Rental Properties LLC to C. Edwards Properties LLC: Lots 116 and 117 (portions), Block 11, West Haven Annex subdivision, Ayden Township $200
Tull Hester Worthington Jr. to Amy Harrelson Mercer, Linwood E. Mercer: 0.40 acre, Winterville Township $2
Bonnie Turnage Warner, David E. Warner III, Cora Hart Turnage Smith, Dawson Fenner Smith, Jeanne Turnage Taylor, Eugene Russ Taylor, Carolyn Turnage Rouse, Carlton Ray Rouse Sr. to Chelsea Bradley: 1.16 acres, Ayden $100
Julius G. Dees, Margaret Dees to ALECRAM Properties LLC: parcel (with exception), Dickinson Avenue Extension, Greenville Township $76
Philmon Eugene Anderson Jr. (co-trustee), Linda Williams Anderson (co-trustee) to Philmon Eugene Anderson Jr., Linda Williams Anderson: Lot 2, L.C. Speight subdivision, Winterville Township
Big Rock Properties LLC to Tracy Muse, Kathy Muse: Lot 89, Magnolia Ridge, Phase 2, Winterville Township $56
Keith Carr Wainwright, Sheryl P. Wainwright (t/t/a Sheryl O. Wainwright) to Ruth Ann Schwalbe: Lot 7, Eaglebrook, Phase I, Farmville Township $76
Jimmy Michael Kidd, Gail B. Kidd to Michael W. Smith, Dora H. Smith, Marissa D. Smith: Unit 2211-C, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase I $200
Edwin Scott Evans to Wilena LLC: Lot 44, Preston Trails; Lot 88, Ashley Meadows, Section 1, Phase 4; Lot 92, Preston Trails subdivision, Section 2; Lot 101, Canterbury subdivision, Section 5, Winterville Township; Lot 10, Woodridge North, Phase III, WInterville Township; Lot 3, Clifton Evans Farm subdivision, Winterville Township
Philmon Eugene Anderson Jr., Linda Williams Anderson to Philmon Eugene Anderson Jr. (co-trustee), Linda Williams Anderson (co-trustee): Lot 2, L.C. Speight subdivision, Winterville Township
Brittany L. Taylor (t/t/a Brittany L. Pearce), Jordan Louis Taylor to Meredith Austin Hoyle: Lot 27, Block I, Camelot subdivision, Section 4 $300
William L. Byrd Jr., Carolyn C. Byrd to Timothy Byrd: Lot 56, Brook Valley subdivision, Section III $200
Jack J. Allen, Ora A. Allen to Jack Jones Allen Jr. (one-half undivided interest): 14.409 acres (with exception) gift
Eastwood Realty & Development Company Inc. to Bobby E. Perkins, Tara L. Perkins: Lots 9 and 10, Northern Loop Place, Phase 2
Carolyn Washington Biggers, Charles L. Biggers to Vernon Sowers: Lots 27 and 28, Tucker and Edwards subdivision, Simpson $46
William G. Blount to VertuAssets Foundation Inc.: Lots SA and SB, Block C, Wesley Commons North, Section Two gift
Mary Judith McDuffie to Martin Travis Moore, Christina Moore: 1 acre, Chicod Township $350