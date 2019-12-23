As a company that serves the propane needs of hundreds of local homes, businesses and farms, Ferrellgas knows a thing or two about keeping the members of this community warm.
This year Ferrellgas once again is asking local residents to partner with them to spread even more warmth throughout the area.
Now through Jan. 10, Ferrellgas is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves and putting them in the hands of the less fortunate members of our community.
Donations can be given to Ferrellgas drivers or brought to the Ferrellgas office at 170 Laurie Ellis Road in Winterville. At the end of the coat drive, Ferrellgas will donate items collected to one or more local charities.
“Dropping off that coat you’ve had in the back of your closet or a new pair of mittens may seem like a small thing to do, but it can have a big impact in the lives of our fellow community members,” Ferrellgas General Manager Howard Davis said.
“For some families, a warm coat is a luxury that cannot be taken for granted, and we are grateful for all the donations that will be collected to meet this critical need,” Davis said.
Local residents do not have to be Ferrellgas customers to participate in the donation drive.
For more information about this effort, visit www.ferrellgas.com/share-the-warmth.