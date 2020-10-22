Two men have been arrested and one is still being sought after a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy broke up a fight in Greenville on Tuesday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, a K9 deputy was on routine patrol about 7:25 p.m. when he observed a fight between three males in the area of North Greene Street and Mumford Road. The deputy said that it appeared two of the males were attacking the other male.
When the deputy attempted to intervene, two males fled on foot. Taquan Ishmuel Hardison, 24, of Greenville was apprehended.
The deputy and his K9 partner attempted to track the second male suspect but were not successful. He has yet to be identified.
Deputies determined that the victim, Trevor Linea Howard, 41, of Greenville, had been robbed by the two males.
During the investigation, law enforcement officials observed marijuana inside of Howard’s vehicle. After searching the vehicle, they located approximately 67 grams of cocaine.
Hardison was arrested and charged with common law robbery; simple assault; and resist, delay and obstruct. He was released on a $30,000 secured bond.
Trevor Linea Howard, 41, of Greenville was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine; possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine; maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance; simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.
Anyone with information regarding the other suspect is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.