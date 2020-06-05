Filing begins at noon Monday for one supervisor’s seat on Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District board, Elections Director Dave Davis said.
Filing takes place at the Board of Elections office, behind the county office building, 1717 W. Fifth St. The fee is $5 and must be paid by check or money order. Cash is not accepted.
The filing period ends Monday, July 6. The election will be on the Nov. 3.
The Soil and Water Conservation District Board and staff develop and carry out natural resource conservation programs. The agency’s staff works with municipal planning departments to review and comment on site plans and sedimentation and erosion plans.
Homeowner who experience drainage problems can call technical staff to visit their property for possible solutions. Potential home and land buyers also call upon the staff to assess property for possible or existing drainage problems.
The district board, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service provides and administers cost share programs for local agricultural and urban communities to implement best management practices on their land to improve water quality and production.
The division also offers environmental education programs.
Davis said in an effort to promote social distancing, candidates can complete their filing paperwork and mail it to or drop it off at the elections office. The notice of candidacy must be notarized and the filing fee enclosed.
Individuals who file at the office are encouraged to bring their own pen to complete paperwork. Staff also will maintain a safe social distance with limited person contact, Davis said. To comply with state’s limits on groups, individuals who accompany candidates should wait outside.
Information about candidate filing in North Carolina can be found on the N.C. State Board of Elections webpage: www.ncsbe.gov/elections/candidate-filing. The webpage also provides helpful information and forms related to candidate filing.
Contact the elections board office at 902-3300 for additional information.