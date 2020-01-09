A fire at a vacant two-story house was intentionally set on Wednesday night, Greenville Fire-Rescue officials said on Thursday afternoon.
On Wednesday evening, crews battled smoke and flames at the home, located at 1506 Dickinson Ave.
When they arrived, Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Griffin said smoke and flames billowed from the second floor windows.
Griffin said crews quickly located the seat of the fire and the flames were knocked down in a matter of minutes.
After the blaze was extinguished, crews worked to extinguish small fires in the attic and tackle other hot spots, fire department spokeswoman Rebekah Thurston said.
Griffin and Thurston confirmed that no people or pets were affected by the blaze.
Early Thursday morning, firefighters were dispatched back to the home at 6:01 after a few hot spots rekindled.
Thurston said that due to the age of the home, firefighters were not able to get into certain spots and some of those areas flared up.
Investigation of the fire continues.